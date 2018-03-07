Liverpool are 'close' to agreeing a deal with Monaco for vaunted playmaker Thomas Lemar after making good progress over a move for the 22-year-old in recent weeks, according to reports emanating from France.

Jurgen Klopp's side could sign a replacement for the departed Philippe Coutinho in the summer and were heavily linked with a move for France international Lemar, along with Arsenal, who saw a late £92m bid for the midfielder rejected on deadline day last summer.

It was said in January [via The Times] that Liverpool's interest in Lemar had cooled, but according to French publication Le10 Sport the Reds are intent on pressing on with a deal for the Frenchman in the summer and have made good progress on a deal, per the report. Leonardo Jardim's side are said to be looking to sell Lemar for around £88m, a fee that does not seem to have perturbed Liverpool as they strive to replace Coutinho, who joined Barcelona in January in a deal that could be worth £142m.

Many Monaco stars left the principality for the Premier League in the summer - Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva and Tiemoue Bakayoko joined Manchester City and Chelsea respectively - but Les Monegasques managed to keep hold of Lemar, who has not been able to replicate his performances from last season.

The former Caen youth star played a crucial part in Monaco's Ligue 1 title win and progression to the semi-finals of the Champions League last season, but he and the rest of his cohorts at the Stade Louis II have predictably been unable to prevent Paris Saint-Germain, who pilfered their prized forward Kylian Mbappe in the summer, from turning the French top-flight into a complete non-contest.

A move to Liverpool may be on agenda come the summer, but for now Lemar's sole focus is on his side's trip to lowly Strasbourg, a match that gives them the chance of going seven points clear of third-placed Marseille.