Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has eased any injury concerns ahead of his side's trip to Manchester United on Saturday [10 March].

Jurgen Klopp named a relatively strong starting XI for his side's Champions League second-leg tie against Porto on Tuesday, as a goalless draw secured a 5-0 aggregate victory that saw the Merseyside club ease into the quarter-finals of the competition.

Henderson, 27, was seen visibly limping in the final stages of the contest after appearing to land awkwardly challenging for a header, ending the match wearing some bandaging on his right leg.

The sight of the skipper leaving the pitch in some discomfort prompted some concern on an otherwise straight forward evening for the Premier League side, but the England international eased any worries in his post-match interview, insisting the problem was nothing more than a dead leg.

"I just got a dead leg at the end but I should be fine," Henderson told BT Sport when pressed on the issue.

Klopp was also not aware of any other injury suffered by his captain, adding the rest of his team also came through the evening unscathed.

"He [Henderson] got a dead leg in the last minute, but that should be all, all the rest was absolutely okay," Klopp also told BT Sport. "All the other boys... no issues. "

Klopp opted to rest Virgil van Dijk, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and top scorer Mohamed Salah for Tuesday's meeting with Porto, with the latter the only one of the trio to emerge from the substitutes' bench for the final 16 minutes of the match.

Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Newcastle United last Saturday saw them temporarily move into second place in the Premier League table until Nemanja Matic's stunning last minute winner ensured Jose Mourinho's side displaced them once again on Monday night.

Just two points separate the two sides ahead of Saturday's contest at Old Trafford.