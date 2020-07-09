Liverpool beat Brighton 3-1 at the Amex stadium on Wednesday, and took their overall tally to 92 points.

The Reds are now heading towards a Premier League points record. The newly-crowned champions didn't have to work too hard on Wednesday to secure three more points. They went 2-0 up within the first eight minutes, as Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson scored one each. It was Naby Keita's brilliant set-up from which Salah netted the ball. Then, the Reds' captain, Henderson, scored from 20 yards.

15th placed Brighton have been concentrating on avoiding relegation this season. Although they are clear of the bottom, this defeat would certainly haunt them for some time. It was a nightmare start to the game from the hosts' perspective.

Despite a bad start to the game, Brighton did attempt to fight back. The home side scored their only goal of the game thanks to Leandro Trossard's crisp finish past Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson,

The Reds' manager Jurgen Klopp made some substitutions that eventually stopped Brighton's progress in the match. Later in the 76th minute, Salah scored his second goal of the match and Liverpool's third, from Andrew Robertson's pass. It marked the Egyptian's 19th goal this season.

After the match, BBC quoted Klopp saying, "I saw two very good teams, both trying to play football. They had a brave formation and set up but we had a super solution for that. Our high press was outstanding but when we lost the ball in the wrong moment it was really difficult. They deserved the goal so we had to adjust a few things like our protection and position in midfield and it helped. The beginning was outstanding and the end was good again."

Liverpool has now won 30 of their 34 games in this year's Premier League. They drew two and lost the other two. This win was exceptional, given that they became the fastest team in English football league history to win 30 matches in a season.

With four matches to go, Liverpool is waiting for the moment when they will finally lift the Premier League trophy after a wait of 30 years. But before that, some players would want to prove their talent. For instance, Keita was highly impressive in Wednesday's game, before being substituted by teenager Neco Williams.

After the heavy 0-4 defeat that the Reds suffered against Manchester City last week, questions were raised regarding the recently declared champions' attitude. However, the critics have been proven wrong after Liverpool claimed yet another relentless triumph.