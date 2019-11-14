Liverpool FC star Joe Gomez revealed the effects of his recent bust-up with Manchester City player Raheem Sterling after the duo arrived for England training on Tuesday.

Gomez was walking alongside Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold when cameras caught photographs of a scratch underneath the England defender's right eye.

Sterling came into the practice ground shortly after. According to the latest reports, England manager Gareth Southgate has removed Sterling from England's Euro 2020 qualifier squad in the match against Montenegro that is due to be played on Thursday.

The England manager said that "emotions were still raw" after Sterling and Gomez were involved in a clash, just before the end of Liverpool's 3-1 win over Premier League title defenders Manchester City last Sunday.

Sources revealed that Sterling attempted to grab Gomez by the neck after his arrival inside the players' canteen at St. George's Park Headquarters.

According to various accounts, Sterling was sitting in the canteen when Gomez arrived on the scene. Things escalated quickly as the former attempted to grab his teammate's neck.

Daily Mail reported that the rest of the English squad members thought that the two were joking. However, it soon became clear that they have both lost control and needed to be separated.

Sterling might be brought back to the England side for their match against Kosovo next Sunday. Meanwhile, he apologised to Gomez as well as the rest of the squad after Monday's incident. He used his Instagram profile to explain himself publicly during the early hours of Tuesday.

Sterling wrote, "We are in a sport where emotions run high and I am man enough to admit when emotions got the better of me. Both Joe and I have had words and figured things out and moved on."

Southgate expressed his disappointment about things getting out of control. He claimed that his team can separate club rivalry from the national side. However, he admitted that the emotions of the Sunday's game are still hovering around the English camp.

He feels that the team has taken the right decision by dropping Sterling. The manager also confirmed that the decision was taken after the entire squad agreed to it. England's entire focus would now be on their Thursday night encounter.