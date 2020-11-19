Liverpool FC will most likely have to return to Premier League action without their star forward Mohamed Salah. The 28-year-old has returned a second positive coronavirus test since contracting the disease while on international duty with Egypt.

Salah first tested positive for COVID-19 last week, as Egypt was preparing to compete in the African Cup of Nations. He is not displaying any symptoms but is staying isolated as per health and safety guidelines.

The Egyptian Football Association announced on Wednesday that Salah had been tested again and the result was still positive. As a result, he will likely miss at least two of Liverpool's upcoming matches.

On Sunday, the defending Premier League champions will be facing Leicester City. Following that, the Reds will be facing Italian side Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League Group Stage on Nov. 25.

Liverpool FC has remained mum about their star striker's condition. Salah is still in Egypt, where he is completing his isolation period in compliance with government regulations. It has been widely reported that Salah may have been exposed to the virus after attending a relative's wedding in Egypt before joining the national team squad. No other member of the team has tested positive.

Iâ€™d like to thank everyone for the supportive messages and well wishes. Iâ€™m confident Iâ€™ll be back on the field soon ðŸ’ª — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) November 17, 2020

Salah tests positive for Covid -19 Read more Liverpool star Mohamedtests positive for-19

On Tuesday, Salah broke his silence and posted on Twitter: "I'd like to thank everyone for the supportive messages and well wishes. I'm confident I'll be back on the field soon."

While there are numerous messages of support, many are also questioning the player's decision to attend a big wedding despite the risks.

"You need educating on COVID-19 and on how to be less selfish. Big mistake," read one comment. In the player's defence, another said, "Pay the judgements no mind, Mo. You're a class act. Look forward to seeing you in action again soon." Some fans are also saying that the player likely caught the virus even before the wedding, as he tested positive very shortly after the said event.

Nevertheless, most fans have wished Salah a quick recovery. It remains to be seen how quickly he can recover and return to action.