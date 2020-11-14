Premier League side Liverpool FC has suffered a coronavirus setback. It has been confirmed that their star forward, Mohamed Salah, has tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty with Egypt.

On Friday, November 13, the 28-year-old striker returned a positive coronavirus test result. The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) assured however, that the striker is in good health and is not experiencing any symptoms at the moment. Salah has also undergone a second confirmatory test, which unfortunately, also returned a positive result. Fortunately, other members of the Egyptian national team have tested negative. It is unclear how Salah got infected.

"Salah is keeping a high spirit and is not showing any symptoms of the virus," said the EFA in a statement quoted by the BBC.

Salah travelled back to Egypt from Liverpool earlier this week to take part in the international fixtures for his country. They will be hosting Togo today in an Africa Cup of Nations match. Salah is set to miss Saturday's fixture as well as the away leg in Togo on Tuesday.

Apart from missing matches during the international break, Salah is also expected to miss at least two of Liverpool's upcoming matches. The reigning Premier League title holders will be facing Leicester City on Sunday, November 22. Then, they will have a UEFA Champions League group stage encounter against Italian side Atalanta on Wednesday, November 25.

Following those matches, it remains to be seen if the Egyptian will return a negative result. He will be kept in isolation until he tests negative and is cleared by the club's medical team.

Salah will surely be missed in the coming weeks. He has started in all of the Reds' league games this season and has so far scored eight goals. It has not been revealed if he will be staying in Egypt for the duration of his quarantine period or if he will be allowed to travel back to the United Kingdom.