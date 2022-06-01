Days after a shooter wreaked havoc at Robb Elementary School in Texas, another shooting incident has taken place in the United States.

In the latest incident reported from New Orleans, one person was killed while two others were injured in a shooting outside a high school graduation ceremony at Xavier University campus on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place near the Convocation Centre of the university, where Morris Jeff Community School was holding its high school graduation ceremony.

The deceased was an elderly woman while the other two victims were males who are both undergoing treatment at a hospital. Both the injured men are expected to survive, per a report in The Independent.

According to New Orleans police, a fight had broken out between two females in the parking lot of the university which escalated into gunfire. The police have detained one suspect from the crime scene. It is not yet clear as to who pulled out the guns or how many bullets were fired during the incident.

"Investigation underway into shooting incident on campus of Xavier University, in area of Convocation Center. Initial information shows three gunshot wound victims transported to local hospital via EMS. Subject has been detained at the scene," New Orleans police tweeted.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has condemned the "senseless act of violence," and has assured that whoever committed the crime will be brought to justice. The principal of the high school also condemned the act and said: "This is a horrific tragedy on what should be a day of celebration for our seniors."

In a similar incident reported from Hammond two weeks ago, four people were injured in a shooting outside a graduation ceremony at South-eastern Louisiana University.

The US has witnessed more than 200 mass shootings so far in 2022. More than 17,000 people have lost their lives in gun-related incidents in the US over the past five months. The New Orleans shooting is the latest in the United States, where firearms are involved in approximately 40,000 deaths a year, including suicides, according to the Gun Violence Archive website.