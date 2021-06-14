Lizzie Cundy remembered befriending Meghan Markle during the latter's "Suits" days and getting ghosted when she married into the Royal Family.

The model and TV presenter shared that she met the former actress in 2013 during a pre-dinner for a charity event held at the home of John Caudwell of Phones 4 U. She was asked to "look after her, as she really didn't know anyone" and she just came from Canada. Cundy remembered not feeling up for it but that instantly changed when they talked.

"To be honest, I didn't really want to – all my friends were on another table – but we met, and got on like a house on fire instantly. Meghan was very friendly, great fun, with a big smile," Cundy said in an interview with Grazia Daily.

The 53-year old remembered the duchess was keen on doing selfies then and "was very open, talking about her recent marriage split and how she wanted to work" in England. She said the royal even expressed her interest to appear in "Made in Chelsea."

Cundy said she can see why Prince Harry "fell in love" with Meghan Markle as she described her as a "real girl's girl: full of energy" who "didn't stop talking." She remembered they shared a "big giggle" and that there was "just something about her."

"We just got on, and immediately swapped numbers. I looked at her and thought 'you have something special.' She makes you feel at home straight away and it felt like I'd known her all my life," she explained.

Cundy shared that the last interview she did with Meghan Markle before she married Prince Harry was at the Global Gift Gala. She was told to rush it because there were other big names coming, like Mel C., Eva Longoria, and Victoria Beckham. Her producer now regrets rushing it because who knew that she would become a royal.

She remembered getting a reply after she texted the 39-year old when she first started dating Prince Harry. But after their Royal Wedding, she realised the duchess was off Twitter and her phone number did not work anymore.

"That was it. I'm afraid both Piers Morgan and I got ghosted. People ask If I'm upset to go from friendship to silence, but I understand. It's a different world going from celebrity to royalty, and a whole different life. So I get it. I wasn't in any way upset," the FUBAR Radio host shared.

Cundy revealed that Meghan Markle was open about wanting fame and that she "has that sparkle, that magic." She said she is happy that the duchess and Prince Harry are happy. She shared that if she was to see her old friend again she would "give her a big hug."