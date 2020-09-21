"Locke & Key" Season 2 officially begins production after months of fans waiting for updates about the status of the Netflix show.

The cast of the series took to the show's official Instagram page to announce the start of filming. Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, and Darby Stanchfield all posed for a selfie with two fingers held up to indicate Season 2.

The photo also revealed the title of Episode 1 of "Locke & Key" Season 2. Jessup and Jones each have digital copies of their scripts which showed the title "The Premiere."

"Season ✌️ is now in production! Drop an aloha if you're excited," reads the caption.

"A good news finally," one fan wrote while the others greeted the cast "aloha."

Stanchfield shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the set of "Lock & Key" Season 2 that showed her bonding with her on-screen daughter. The actress plays Nina Locke, mum to Tyler (Jessup), Kinsey (Jones), and Bode (Scott).

"#ladylockes (now —> then) @emiliajonesy you are pure grace, class, talent, kindness and beauty. I love you so much it makes my stummy hurt [sic]," she captioned the snaps.

It is not known where filming is taking place for the installment and for how long. The first season was shot entirely in Toronto, Canada at Cinespace Film Studios. Netflix has yet to announce a release date for "Locke & Key" Season 2.

The show is lightly based on the graphic novel of the same name by writer Joe Hill and illustrator Gabriel Rodriguez. It follows the story of the Locke siblings as they discover magical keys upon their return to their deceased father's ancestral home of Keyhouse.

Filming for the installment comes nearly six months after the streaming giant announced a renewal. Co-creators Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill promised to bring "the exciting next chapter" of the story.

"We are so proud to have been part of this show and can't wait to see all that Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and the entire creative team have in store for season two," Netflix Vice President of Original Series Brian Wright said in a statement published by CBR.

"Locke & Key" Season 2 will reveal more magical keys. It will answer if Ellie is really dead and how the Locke siblings will discover that the evil Dodge and Kinsey's love interest Gabe are one and the same.