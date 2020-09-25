In the early hours of Friday, September 25, a veteran officer at Croydon Custody Centre was fatally shot by a detainee. The 23-year-old man who had just been brought into the custody centre, managed to conceal the weapon on him after his arrest. After shooting the officer, he turned the gun on himself. Paramedics arrived at the scene and tried to save the officer's life. He passed away at a hospital shortly after. The gunman was also taken to a hospital having sustained a gunshot wound and remains critical. An investigation has been launched into the incident.

The unnamed detainee had been brought into the station this morning. He had been arrested by two special constables in Croydon, south London after he was reportedly acting suspiciously. He managed to bring a concealed weapon into the Croydon Custody Centre where he was being processed.

As per the new COVID-19 rules, all detainees have to be assessed with their temperature and details noted upon arrival at custody centres. An officer with nearly 30-years of experience with the Metropolitan Police was going to assess the detainee when he was shot.

One of our police officers has sadly died after being shot by a man who was being detained in police custody in early this morning in Croydon.



Officers are in the process of informing members of the officer's family.

The unnamed officer was shot in the chest by the handcuffed detainee. The 23-year-old man then shot himself before the weapon could be taken from him.

Officers at the custody centre tried to stabilise the fallen colleague before the paramedics arrived. He was then taken to a hospital by London Ambulance Service, The Telegraph reported. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the officer was pronounced dead. The police department informed his family of the unfortunate news.

The gunman was also taken to a hospital as he sustained a gunshot wound. His condition remains critical. It was reported that no police firearms were discharged during the incident. A murder investigation has been launched following the officer's death.

Speaking about the incident, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick stated that the loss of a colleague is like losing a member of the family. The entire department is mourning the loss of the popularly known officer. She also confirmed that the department is offering support to the officer's family.

My deepest condolences go to the family, friends and colleagues of the police officer who was killed in Croydon last night.



We owe a huge debt to those who risk their own lives to keep us safe. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 25, 2020

The Home Secretary, Priti Patel, and the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, expressed their shock and sorrow at the incident. Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, also tweeted about the tragedy sending his "deepest condolences" to the officer's family, friends and colleagues.