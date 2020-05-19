Television show presenter Lorraine Kelly made a blooper on her Monday segment while introducing a Prince Harry and Meghan Markle story. And the TV show host struggled hard to contain her laughter before she cracked up.

On the ITV series "Good Morning Britain's" Monday segment, Lorraine Kelly was introducing a segment about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who officially stepped back from royal duties in order to start an independent life, when she made the awkward blunder.

Talking about the former royal couple on the show, Kelly said: "There is more news on Merry and Hagan... Merry and Hagan? Who are they?" Saying this, she started grinning and turned to another presenter in the studio. Struggling hard not to burst into giggles she said, "I'm going to call them that from now on, it is affecting me, it really is," but ended up giggling.

According to Daily Mail, she composed herself and then welcomed royal reporter Russell Myers on the show. "Right... Meghan and Harry in today's papers. Joining me today is royal editor Russell Myers," she added. She went on to ask Myers to call them Merry and Haghan from now on. To which Myers responded by saying "You've perked up my morning."

The show went on with the two reporters talking about Adele and her association with Meghan and Harry. It was revealed that the songstress has been "advising" the couple about Beverly Hills, their new home in Los Angeles.

As per the report, the couple, after fleeing Canada, has rented a £14.5million eight-bedroom home from film producer, Tyler Perry. And the "Hello" hitmaker is said to be their neighbour. Harry and Meghan have been friends with the singer since 2018 when she visited a community kitchen for Grenfell Tower victims.

The news comes after the reports suggesting Harry and Meghan have started paying back the rent on Frogmore Cottage renovation that cost the taxpayers around $3 million. The money for renovations came from the British taxpayers through Sovereign Grant.

After the couple moved out of The Firm, it was announced that they will no longer be recipients of any income or benefits from Sovereign Grant. And the Sussexes have now started paying back the amount in installments.