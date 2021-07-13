A Los Angeles-based rapper accidentally live-streamed his own murder on Instagram last week.

Zerail Rivera, who goes by the name Indian Red Boy, was shot to death while he was sitting in his car on Chadron Ave. in Hawthorne on Thursday, July 8. A county coroner confirmed his identity but noted that his cause of death is pending further investigation.

According to a press release by the police on Saturday, Hawthorne officers responded to a call of a shooting around 4:10 p.m. last Thursday to find the 21-year-old rapper "slumped in the front seat of a vehicle parked in the carport to the rear of the building." He seemed to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds when officers and Los Angeles Couty Fire Rescue responded to the scene, after which he was pronounced dead on the spot.

According to a report in the Daily Breeze, the police have not yet identified the shooter or shooters. Hawthorne police Lieutenant Ti Goetz told the outlet that the shooting may have been gang-related, adding, "It appears to have been a walk-up shooting and he appears to have been targeted."

Meanwhile, the video of his murder, which is circulating on social media, shows him talking to a friend over Instagram Live when he is ambushed.

In an unrelated incident, a Chicago rapper was also brutally killed last week. Londre Sylvester, whose stage name is KTS Dre, was shot as many as 64 times soon after he was released from prison on Saturday night.

According to a police report obtained by the Chicago Tribune, the rapper had "just been released" from custody as he wore a monitoring device on his ankle when "several suspects exited two cars" and all began to shoot in his direction. The 31-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and was pronounced dead after suffering bullet wounds to the head and other parts of his body.

A 60-year-old woman who was walking with him from the jail was also shot, along with a separate 30-year-old woman. Both the women are in stable condition.

The rapper's stage name KTS stands for "Kill to Survive," a phrase he had tattooed on his neck along with a target symbol. He had been sentenced to prison four times since 2010 in relation to felony weapon possession charges and resisting police.