Former football player John Barnes does not have time for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and he said that lots of black people he knows do not even like them.

The ex-Liverpool ace shared his opinion on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in an interview with the Sunday Times Magazine to promote his upcoming book "The Uncomfortable Truth About Racism." He rolled his eyes as he recalled the couple's Oprah interview in March especially when they dropped the race bomb. He does not see what the fuss is about as he explained, "You speak to most black people and they'll say 'Yeah, so what?'"

Barnes said he "would expect that conversation to be had by the family. People will always wonder what the baby will look like and if it is going to be dark."

The 57-year old, who has seven children, three with his wife Andrea who is white, defended the royal who raised concerns about Archie's skin colour. He said it is not about that unnamed person but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle themselves worrying about how the public will view Archie.

"If you listen to what Meghan says, it's not about them [the unnamed royal] worrying if the baby is dark or not, it's them worrying about how the public are going to view that. Because they know if the baby is too dark, the public will not view the baby as positively," he explained adding, "They're being realistic. Let's not pretend the public won't care whether it's a blond-haired blue-eyed baby or jet black, because they will."

In the same interview, Barnes also shared that a lot of black people he knows are not fans of the couple. He explained, "The problem now is that if you don't like her, people will call you a racist when it's got nothing to do with that." He also reminded that "it's important to separate the idea of racism and her character as a human being."

Barnes shared his opinions on the racism allegations Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made amid claims that the prince may eventually reveal the identity of the person. Royal experts warned that he may name the royal in his upcoming memoir.