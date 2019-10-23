Louis Vuitton's creative director, Nicolas Ghesquière, has called US President Donald Trump a "joke" and disassociated himself with the latter's appearance at the opening of a new Louis Vuitton factory in Texas last week.

The move comes amid backlash against Louis Vuitton for its association with Donald Trump, as the POTUS posed for a photo-op alongside top executives from LVMH. It included chief executive Bernard Arnault and Louis Vuitton CEO Michael Burke. Ivanka Trump was also in attendance at the event.

Nicolas Ghesquière took to Instagram to denounce the ties between LVMH and Trump and said he doesn't accept the association.

Posting the album cover of Evelyn Thomas's 1984 hit, "High Energy," Ghesquière wrote in the caption of the picture, "Standing against any political action. I am a fashion designer refusing this association #trumpisajoke #homophobia."

Fashion industry heavyweights like Out Magazine Editor-in-Chief Philip Picardi, stylist Karla Welch, and model Teddy Quinlivan dropped comments of support on Ghesquière 's post.

The photo-op has seemingly done a lot of damage to LVMH, prompting the hashtag #boycottlouisvuitton to trend on Twitter. Along with Louis Vuitton, LVMH owns 75 luxury, fashion, and beauty brands, including fashion houses like Christian Dior, Givenchy, Celine and Loewe, reports Harpers Bazaar.

"Shame on @LouisVuitton‼️we won't be buying that brand anymore! We'll make sure they are in the boycott list...just ask Home Depot how much they have lost by supporting a traitor to our country...millions! #boycottlouisvuitton," a Twitter user wrote.

Another person tweeted: "Yes, a man worth $70 billion has nothing to loose from Trump's policies. But people of color, immigrants, Muslims, women, and #LGBTQ communities are loosing too much. @lvmh #votewithyourwallet #boycottLOUISvuitton".

However, LVMH chief executive Bernard Arnault has maintained the association with the president and also praised Trump's commitment at the factory opening.

"This shows two commitments: One, the commitment of LVMH to the American market, and two, the commitment of President Trump to the American worker. I have always been close to the U.S. since the beginning of the Eighties when I lived here. You remember that France, a beautiful country, was becoming a little bit socialist at the time, and so I tried to find a country where business was welcome.," Arnault said, as reported by WWD.

However, Arnault did not claim support to Trump's policies and said, "I am not here to judge his types of policies. I have no political role," reports Forbes.