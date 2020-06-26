Liverpool Crown Court sentenced former prison officer Chloe Jones to over a year behind the bars she used to guard. Jones was found guilty of misconduct in a public office. While working as a prison officer, Jones had helped a prisoner remain concealed after he escaped. Following the incident, the prison bosses claim that they are well equipped to root out any form of misconduct or corruption in the prison.

On September 1, 2017 an inmate of Her Majesty's Prison (HMP) Sudbury in Derbyshire escaped. Philip King remained on the run for two months, during which Jones helped him remain concealed. Jones and King reportedly had an inappropriate relationship while King was an inmate in HMP Altcourse in Fazakerley. Even after King was moved to a different prison, the couple remained in contact.

King used a contraband phone to send messages to Jones. The two exchanged more than 3,000 messages over a span on 46 days. The 33-year-old theft and burglary convict remained hidden in the 30-year-old prison guard's home. Jones allowed the convict to stay in the home she shared with her family. She also allowed him to use her car.

In November, King and Jones became involved in a police pursuit after stealing a BMW. The chase through Kirkby and Liverpool ended on M57. The couple tried to flee from the police on foot after the vehicle stopped on M57. The police first caught and arrested Jones.

Jones tried to conceal the identity of her accomplice by telling the police that he was Paul Jones, someone she met on Tinder. King was eventually captured. He denied committing the burglary in St Helens while he was on the run.

Jones was forced to resign from her job. Yesterday, she appeared in Liverpool Crown Court for her sentencing. Having admitted to misconduct in a public office, Jones was sentenced to 15 months in prison. The court was told that Jones was "blinded by love" but now she is remorseful for her actions.

Liverpool Echo was told by sources that Her Majesty's Prison and Probation Service counter-corruption team, the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit, and the prisons staff work closely to curb corruption.