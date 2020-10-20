Jonathan Majors admitted that he was heartbroken and just as surprised as the viewers when he learned about his character, Atticus'(Tic) death in "Lovecraft Country."

The actor shared that he did not know about Tic's death at the onset of the show. He only learned about it when he got the script for the season finale. He admitted that he was surprised but accepted that his character's story arc had to end that way.

"When I got [the script for] episode 10, we'd already been shooting for five months — we only shot for seven months — so it hit me mid-stride. I was like, 'Oh...ok then...This is how it's going to go.' So, this is a bit of a surprise to me, as it was to the audience," Majors said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

The 31-year-old "Da 5 Bloods" star admitted that he "was heartbroken" and that it shook him up when he learned of Tic's death. His character's demise reminded him of his early thoughts about playing a hero.

"What is a hero? And the hero is he or she who allows their heart to break. So, I thought that's the way it should be," he explained and said that Tic's death was "the most organic ending."

"It's interesting because I remember I thought while shooting it, 'This is the episode where he's at peace for the first time.' He's tormented this entire time by this impending doom, this idea of death," Majors mused.

The actor found Tic's death in the season finale of "Lovecraft Country" as "pretty satisfying." But as an actor he feels sad "but it's all good."

Tic was the hero in the story and in the end he had to make the ultimate sacrifice. He had to die to shift the power balance between the White and Black communities. His death paved the way for magic to be removed from all the White people and transferred to people of colour. Tic also saved Leti, his father Montrose, and their unborn child George.

Given the chance to return if HBO renews "Lovecraft Country" for season 2, Majors said he will definitely return if showrunner Misha Green asks him to, whether for a resurrection story or for some other twist. Yet he admitted that he is also already "very at peace" with where Tic is right now.