Meghan Markle appeared in a selfie with a group of friends outside of The Beverly Hills Hotel earlier this week. The sighting comes following reports that she had set up a base in a hotel suite near her talent agency William Morris Endeavour in Los Angeles.

The Duchess of Sussex casually posed for a picture with a group of women which included broadcaster Jen Su. On an Instagram post, she revealed that they ran into the royal on their way to dinner after landing in L.A.

She said the former "Suits" star was "totally low key and super friendly" and that they had a "nice conversation" although she did not get into detail about what they talked about. She said Meghan Markle "was by herself" when asked on the comments section if Prince Harry was there too.

Realtor Melissa Leonard, seen standing beside Meghan Markle in the photo, also reposted the same picture on her Instagram. In the foreground is her daughter who appeared to have taken the selfie. Leonard tagged The Beverly Hills Hotel in the photo.

However, some netizens do not buy Su's story that the run-in was a coincidence. There were those who suggested it was staged with one sarcastically commenting: "A 'TV host' 'bumps' into The Duchess of Sussex randomly. Sure honey. I believe you."

Another chimed in: "Yeh she just happened to run into a entertainment reporter 😂😂😂😂funny how she never runs into a fast food worker, a landscaper or a non entertainment person."

A third called the chance encounter "fake" because Su posted the same photo three times writing: "Couldn't be more right. It's all fake PR. She posted the same photo 3 times and if that doesn't scream fake then I don't know what is lol."

The third photo is a screenshot of a news from the Daily Mail about the women's run-in with Meghan Markle. She captioned it: "Today is World Smile Day! Girls night out went well, apparently😎 Loved seeing Meghan Markle in Ralph Lauren."

In response to the criticism, Su took to X to shut down claims that it was a publicity stunt. She wrote: "Just for the record, I did not sell any image of Meghan Markle. You are more than welcome to ask any of those publications. I will not be pulled into your cancel culture. I posted it on IG and it went viral."

Just for the record, I did not sell any image of Meghan Markle. You are more than welcome to ask any of those publications. I will not be pulled into your cancel culture. I posted it on IG and it went viral. #MeghanMarkIe #PeaceAndLove #WorldMentalHealth pic.twitter.com/Q9btGHwkU7 — Jennifer Su (Jen Su) (@jennifer_su) October 9, 2023

The run-in with Meghan Markle comes after royal reporter Kinsey Schofield made unfounded claims back in July that the duchess has set up an office in a hotel across from William Morris Endeavour because "she has her eyes set on bigger opportunities". The agency has three offices in Beverly Hills which are all around one and a half miles from The Beverly Hills Hotel. Netflix's L.A. office is also six miles away from the establishment. Last year, there were also unconfirmed reports that the duchess had her meetings at the hotel's Pink Palace as she worked on her podcast.