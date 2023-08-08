A study published in the journal Geo: Geography And Environment unearthed a compelling link between lower bird diversity and an increase in mental health hospital admissions.

The research shed light on the intricate relationship between the natural world and human well-being, urging a fresh perspective on the importance of biodiversity conservation for the sake of public mental health.

A team of researchers from prominent universities and conservation organisations analysed data from eBird, an online database of bird observations by citizen scientists, that provided them with real-time data about bird distribution and abundance.

The researchers then used these data to estimate bird diversity across the US state of Michigan. These were cross-referenced and analysed alongside the statistics of mental health hospital admissions for anxiety and mood disorders in the state.

Urbanisation and Biodiversity Decline

The study underscores the ongoing challenges posed by urbanisation and habitat loss. As cities expand and natural habitats shrink, bird diversity is increasingly compromised. This decline in biodiversity not only affects the vibrancy of local ecosystems but may also influence the mental health of residents in these areas.

Urban dwellers, in particular, are susceptible to the consequences of reduced bird diversity. Access to green spaces and interactions with nature play an integral role in promoting mental well-being, and a lack of diverse birdlife could contribute to a sense of disconnection from the natural world.

The implications of this research extend to the realm of public health policy and urban planning. The study suggests that incorporating biodiversity conservation into urban development strategies could have tangible benefits for mental health.

Designing cities that prioritise green spaces, trees and habitats for diverse bird species could potentially contribute to improved mental well-being for residents and decrease mental health hospital admissions.

Lead author Dr Rachel Buxton, who is also an assistant professor at the Institute of Environmental and Interdisciplinary Sciences at Carleton University in Canada, shared her thoughts, stating: "Often we consider nature as representing the amount of green space near homes or the distance to the nearest park, but the link between species diversity and health is under-explored.

"Our study shows that if species diversity can affect mental health at the severe end of the spectrum (hospitalisations), it is possible that the decline in biodiversity across the globe may be intricately connected with our anxiety and mood on a day-to-day basis. It is critical we take a holistic approach to our mental health and nature.

"Investing in nature should not be viewed as a luxury, but a necessity, and evaluated in the context of the support for well-being it offers individuals and communities living in urban or nature-scarce environments.

"Restoring and conserving diverse bird communities could be one avenue to improving mental health in cities and factored into urban restoration projects and public health policies."

Last year, researchers from King's College London found that watching birds or listening to birdsong was linked to mental well-being, with effects lasting up to eight hours. The research was published in Scientific Reports and was funded by the Medical Research Council (MRC), National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Maudsley Biomedical Research Centre and the NIHR Applied Research Collaboration South London.

These studies serve as a poignant reminder of the intricate tapestry that weaves together the natural world and human existence. It calls for a collective effort to prioritise biodiversity conservation, both for the sake of ecological balance and for the mental well-being of present and future generations.

As urban landscapes continue to evolve, the findings prompt a reevaluation of how cities are designed and developed, emphasising the importance of green spaces and biodiversity-rich habitats. By doing so, communities can nurture not only the health of their ecosystems but also the mental resilience of their residents, fostering a harmonious coexistence between humans and the natural world.