"Lucifer" Season 5 may not be the last that fans get to see of the Netflix series, after Rachel Harris accidentally revealed that they will also be doing Season 6.

Harris, who plays Dr. Linda Martin, participated in a recent Q&A with fans where she dropped the bomb on the renewal. In it, she casually said that they are preparing for Season 6.

"We have Lucifer season five, and we're getting ready to do season six," the actress said in the video shared by a Reddit user.

As expected, fans of the series were excited to hear Harris' confirmation. They think it is the best news they've received so far this week, given how things have been going lately with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With everything that's been going on I haven't even been looking at any Lucifer news. This week has sucked so bad that this just uplifted my spirits lol. Simple things like this make me so happy right now lol," one fan commented.

"I am soooo happy by this "news." Life here in my country has become a real hell (no pun intended, lol, but srsly, Italy is such a mess right now) and you don't know how much this news has lightened me up," another wrote.

Harris is the second person to talk about a "Lucifer" Season 6 renewal after assistant director Katrina Gould basically dropped hint on social media. She shared her photo with Tom Ellis, who plays Lucifer Morningstar, and shared that she is looking forward to working with him again in Season 6. Her post has since been deleted, which only adds credence to reports that Season 6 is really happening.

Everyone involved with the show, including co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson, have already signed a deal to continue with the series after Season 5. Ellis also inked a new contract to add another season to his 5-season deal with Netflix. The rest of the cast are already on board, and even Harris sounded like she is looking forward to filming Season 6.

Despite Harris' revelation, Netflix has yet to officially confirm Season 6 and announce a premiere date for "Lucifer" Season 5. The show has also yet to film Episode 16 after the streamer shut down production due to the COVID-19 pandemic.