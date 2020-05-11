Aimee Garcia, who reprises her role as CSI Ella Lopez in "Lucifer" Season 5, shared a behind-the-scenes video of Maze and Chloe Decker partying the night away in Lux.

Garcia has always been generous when it comes to sharing BTS videos and photos from the upcoming season. It has been weeks since Netflix cancelled production and Lucifans have certainly missed her posts on social media. Thus, it was a welcome sight and reprieve from the anticipation of the season's release to see a new tweet from her over the weekend.

She shared a behind-the-scenes video taken in Lux, which shows Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) and Chloe (Lauren German) on the dance floor. The detective looks downright hilarious while dancing. This is understandable, given that Chloe is not a party girl.

Aside from Maze and Chloe, Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) is also seen in the video holding baby Charlie. Woodside revealed in a previous interview that Amenadiel will manage Lux in Lucifer's absence in "Lucifer" Season 5. He is apparently taking both daddy and work duties seriously.

"LUCIFER Sneak Peek Dance Party Friday," Garcia captioned the video she shared on Twitter.

"Lucifer" Season 5 starts months after Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) left earth to return to hell. Uncertain of when and if he will return at all, the detective resorts to drinking and partying with Maze to drown away her heartache.

Brandt revealed that in the upcoming season, Maze and Chloe become friends because they share the same hurt. They both suffer from a broken heart. Lucifer left Chloe without the assurance that he will come back. Maze, on the other hand, is trying to forget about Eve who left without a word in the Season 4 finale. This behind-the-scenes video could be from one of their partying sessions at Lux.

The video is actually a montage of the other dance scenes featured in "Lucifer" Season 5. Kevin Alejandro (Detective Dan Espinoza) is seen in one clip looking awkward while dancing on the football field. There is also a shot of German's character in the noir episode 4, and of Garcia and Ellis practising their dance moves.

"Lucifer" Season 5 has yet to resume filming Episode 16. Likewise, Netflix has yet to announce a release date for what could be the show's final season.