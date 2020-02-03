Someone does a bit of stalking in "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 13, and fans believe it involves Dad or the Devil himself.

The show's writers took to Twitter to show the title for Episode 13 through a photo of the script. After giving out clues, they revealed that the title is "A Little Harmless Stalking," from a story by Julia Fontana and Jen Graham Imada.

The episode, directed by Richard Speight, Jr. teases about someone doing some stalking. This is possibly Lucifer on Chloe Decker or Maze stalking Lucifer and Chloe as she did in Season 3. Meanwhile, other fans believe that the title is another part of the dialogue. It could be something that the Devil himself says when Chloe catches him stalking someone. He can downplay it and say that it is "A Little Harmless Stalking."

Another fan suggested that Amenadiel could be back to his stalking habits in this episode. He could be watching someone from a distance. Then again, there is the possibility that the Devil himself is doing the stalking. One fan claimed that he is watching Chloe and God.

"Lmao imagine if Chloe and God are getting closer and Lucifer is creeping on them to make sure Chloe don't find out some stuff about himself," a fan tweeted.

Regardless of what the title for "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 13 means, fans are looking forward to watching the episode given that Speight, Jr. directs it. He also directed Season 4 Episode 7, "Devil Is As Devil Does," which saw great character developments and interesting storytelling.

"Nothing is harmless with@dicksp8jr at the helm. I have heard rumours though that he is a fantastic director though," one fan wrote and another one tweeted, "Omgosh yes!!! Richard Speight, Jr is directing love his directing on #Supernatural & #Lucifer @dicksp8jr."

This would be the third collaboration between Imada and Speight, Jr. on the Netflix series. They also collaborated on "Devil Is As Devil Does" and Season 5's "Our Mojo." This would be the first time that Imada and Fontana worked together on "Lucifer." Fontana previously wrote the story for "Chloe Does Lucifer."

Filming for "Lucifer" Season 5 is nearing its end. Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for the final season.