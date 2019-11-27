There will be no title guessing for "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 9 because the title itself is already a spoiler.

Writers for the show informed Lucifans that they will not be giving any title clue because "the title is super spoilery." To make up for it, they promised to release something special instead.

Following #Lucifer 508's "Spoiler Alert" we will not be doing a title guess for 509 ðŸ˜” -- 'cause the title is super spoilery -- but we will be releasing a little something to tide you over tomorrow...ðŸ˜ˆðŸ¤”ðŸ˜ŽðŸ˜ˆ #LuciferSeason5 — Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) November 26, 2019

Naturally, fans went crazy with ideas as to what this "something" could be. Some hoped that it would be an announcement that "Lucifer" Season 5 is not the end. Others believe it is something about Deckerstar.

Interestingly, one fan pointed out that perhaps the title for "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 9 is literally "Super Spoilery." There were also those who hoped that the writers or showrunners will release a teaser trailer.

"A little something"...? Would this be a little something related to 509 or perhaps a more general S5 something like a teaser trailer to keep us going through the holidays #IHaveNeeds, " one fan tweeted, adding, "I love that it's so spoilery you wont release it. This is gonna be awesome."

IS IT A TEASER TRAILER — Court âž³ (@Court_rankin) November 26, 2019

As fans continue to wait for any news or updates about the release of "Lucifer" Season 5 on Netflix, one of the writers shared a photo of the Devil himself seemingly back on earth. Aiyana White shared a shadowy image of Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar. At first glance, he appears alone but a closer inspection shows that he is with a woman and they are holding hands.

Lucifans were quick to point out that the woman is Chloe Decker (Lauren German). It is unclear what they are doing in this scene although some guessed they are dancing or simply sharing a sweet moment.

"A Deckerstar night/dance?" one fan wrote and another said, "I can definitely get some ballroom dancing vibes from this pic lol."

This is not the first photo that fans have seen of Chloe and Lucifer together in "Lucifer" Season 5. Someone also shared a photo of Ellis and German shooting a beach scene. In it, the detective's eyes are blindfolded and Lucifer is holding on to her arm on her side.

first chloe blind folded on a beach with lucifer caressing her arm now theyâ€™re holding hands?? IM NOT OKAY,,,,,,season 5 will destroy us pic.twitter.com/oiYhFrMzCA — ana (@klarorgasm) November 25, 2019

The photos coincide with what Ellis said about a happy ending for Deckerstar in "Lucifer" Season 5. He even hinted about babies and a wedding.