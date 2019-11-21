Tom Ellis recently teased what fans can expect to see when "Lucifer" Season 5 airs on Netflix next year. He included some insight on Chloe Decker and Lucifer's relationship.

Deckerstar fans will be glad to know that the upcoming final season is going to grant their wish to see Chloe and Lucifer happy together, once and for all. The actor said during a sit-down interview that there will be a "happy ending" to the detective and the Devil's love story.

"I think my favorite stories have always been stories that the message at the end is hope and so we're pushing towards that on this," Ellis told ET correspondent Katie Krause.

Likewise, the Welsh star teased the possibility of seeing hell's ruler start his own family in "Lucifer" Season 5. He left the idea open for Lucifer to be a dad, if his "Father blesses it."

"All of these things could happen. Lucifer did say to Amenadiel it's really surprising that he hasn't gotten someone pregnant," Ellis added.

The "Lucifer" star has been vocal about his support for Deckerstar. He has since said that he too, wants to see Chloe and Lucifer finally get their happily-ever-after. In a past Q&A with fans, he said that he would absolutely love to see them end up together in "Lucifer" Season 5. Ellis even called Chloe and Lucifer's romance as "the greatest love story ever told."

Meanwhile, fans have taken to analysing episode titles to get some form of spoiler for the upcoming season. They have pointed out a few titles that seem to focus on Lucifer and Chloe's love story. This includes Episode 7, called "Our Mojo," which is said to be about the pair getting back together again.

Then there is also "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 2, which had fans sharing dirty thoughts because of the title, "Lucifer! Lucifer! Lucifer!" Some say Chloe calls out the devil's name in the throes of passion while others believe Episode 2 will feature a bed scene.

Thatâ€™s either Trixieâ€™s response when she sees Lucifer again(that is how she greeted him, after all) or Chloe screaming it during some down & dirty #Deckerstar sex(which we all want to see anyway.). — Terri Aloia (@tla0101) September 18, 2019

It is not hard to imagine Chloe and Lucifer getting a "happy ending" to their love story after the confessions they made in the Season 4 finale. Chloe finally admitted that she is totally in love with her partner, regardless of who he is. Lucifer also told her that she has always been his first love. Now fans will just have to see how they plan to make their relationship work in "Lucifer" Season 5.