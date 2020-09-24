"Lucifer" resumed filming Season 5 on Wednesday and Aimee Garcia documented the start of production on social media.

The actress, who returns as CSI Ella Lopez, took to Instagram to share a couple of videos from the Warner Bros. set of the show. In the first clip, she tries to make fun of their "new normal" situation where they have to stay at least six feet away from each other. She brought a six-foot stick to try to stay distant from co-stars Rachel Harris (Dr. Linda Martin) and D.B. Woodside (Amenadiel).

In the second video, she tells Lucifans that she already got tested for COVID-19 and she got a negative result. Kevin Alejandro, who plays Detective Dan Espinoza, said that he is "shaking in my mask" while waiting to get tested. All actors are visibly wearing masks per health and safety mandate.

Lucifer filming DAY 1 with testing and six feet away social distancing. Rachael, Aimee, Kevin and DB on set. I'M SO EXCITED! Thank you so much @Aimee_Garcia for giving us these updates!! Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/AyB5NVkB5I — Lev âœ¨ (@neuralcluster) September 22, 2020

Likewise, Lesley-Ann Brandt, who reprises the demoness Maze, tweeted about the return to production.

"Let's try this again. Completion of Season 5 starts today and heading straight into a fight! Back to training too. LFG!" she wrote.

Letâ€™s try this again. Completion of Season 5 starts today and heading straight into a fight! Back to training too. LFG! @LuciferNetflix pic.twitter.com/fz32NdN5CH September 23, 2020

Meaghan Oppenheimer, Tom Ellis' wife, also took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a FaceTime conversation she had with the "Lucifer" star during his lunch break. She noted that "things are looking real different this season."

Everyone on the set has a mask on as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. Even Ellis' stuntman was on the set wearing face protection.

Tom wearing a white shirt & a black suit with a red pocket square like (without the vest) Lucifer did in the finale of S3 & S4 when bad things happened.

Also Lucifer's stunt double was at the set with the same hairstyle.



Not scared thinking about what it could mean,not at all... pic.twitter.com/CkXWyVpffl — Sam ðŸ˜ˆ (@saddevilsam) September 24, 2020

The cast and crew started with production on "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 16, which was cut short in March amid the pandemic. It will be part of Season 5B, which will premiere on Netflix hopefully in December or early 2021, according to Ellis. After that, filming will likely segue into Season 6, which only has ten episodes unlike Season 5 that has 16.

The English star reckoned in a previous interview that there will be challenges in the filming for Seasons 5 and 6 given the COVID-19 guidelines. He pointed at the likely struggles with shooting the action or fight scenes considering the social distancing measures.

"Lucifer" Season 5B will be the "most emotional season" of the show according to co-creator Joe Henderson. It will be both brighter and darker and will have the "most emotional chunk for all of the darkness in 5A."