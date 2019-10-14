Netflix has yet to announce a release date for "Lucifer" Season 5. Ahead of its return, fans continue to check for updates, spoilers and behind-the-scenes footage and photos. Recent updates reveal that Brianne Davis has been cast as a detective and fans think that she sets up a love triangle storyline for Lucifer and Chloe.

Davis is joining "Lucifer" Season 5 as Detective Dancer (sounds like Decker). What's On Netflix shared this news on Twitter on Oct. 11.

Casting news for #LuciferSeason5 !!



Brianne Davis (@thebriannedavis) has been cast as Detective Dancer in the final season of the show! pic.twitter.com/9hFEWW85ew — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) October 11, 2019

The 37-year-old actress, director and producer is best known for her role as Lena Graves in the History series "Six." She has appeared in several crime TV shows including "CSI: Miami," "Cold Case," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and "Body of Proof." This would explain her casting as a detective in the final season of "Lucifer."

Fans have shared theories about her importance in the storyline following news of her addition. One fan thinks Detective Dance is a new love interest for Detective Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro), while a few believe her addition opens a love triangle storyline for Detective Chloe Decker ( Lauren German) and Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis).

"What? What are they making up? Start to scare me how things are going. I just hope they don't want to spoil the Deckerstar again. It's never easy for those guys," one fan commented.

On the other hand, there are "Lucifer" fans who think that Davis' Detective Dance is a demon in disguise, as far as to suggest that she is Lilith, Maze's mother.

"I'm calling it now, she's actually going to be Lilith in disguise just like Cain. I just hope they don't do another love triangle and just have Luci & Chloe get together at the beginning," Twitter user Tweeter Of Things wrote.

A couple of fans also pointed out that Chloe's name in the pilot episode was Dancer before it changed to Decker.

Davis is the second addition to the cast of "Lucifer" Season 5. Matthew Bohrer, ("Masters of Sex") was cast late in September as Donovan Glover. Netflix has yet to reveal further details about Davis and Bohrer's characters in the show.

However, the addition of Davis and Bohrer to the cast of "Lucifer" Season 5 is giving fans hope that Netflix might just renew the series and not cancel it. Their logic: the more new characters are added, the more story there is to tell.