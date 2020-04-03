Lauren German participated in an #AskGerm Q&A with fans recently about "Lucifer" Season 5. She dished some interesting details about the installment, including some Deckerstar moments that fans should not miss.

German, who reprises her role as Detective Chloe Decker in "Lucifer" Season 5, decided to entertain fans' questions about the show to pass the time while on quarantine. She took to Twitter where she talked about her height, love for painting and classical music, what she has been up to while on quarantine, and more.

She also shared that filming the upcoming season has been "draining," although it has been fun. She teased at some of the scenes that fans should expect to see, including a steamy moment in bed. German did not exactly reveal that the sex scene involves Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) and Chloe Decker but Deckerstar fans are hoping for just that.

There may be sex https://t.co/paNtilsqL5 — Lauren German (@LaurenGerman) March 30, 2020

"Deckerstar sex?" one fan wrote, and another commented, "Deckerstar sex I hope."

Likewise, German dished whether she will sing in the all-musical episode of "Lucifer" Season 5, which will involve some singing and dancing. She said that she does not have a singing voice so she is not singing. Perhaps she is dancing but she did not say.

"I won't sing. I have a deep fear of singing around anyone. I sing in the shower or at home/car alone," she replied, adding "I have no desire to sing in front of anyone but maybe will post some alone singing at home. I'm not singer, not by a mile."

Obviously, fans will see Ellis sing again as he had in the past seasons. Lesley-Ann Brandt, who plays Maze, will also show her singing skills as she did in Season 4. Viewers have yet to see the other cast members showcase their singing voice. German said that "the other actors on the show are great singers."

German likewise told a fan that they filmed a lot of difficult scenes in "Lucifer" Season 5 when asked to name one "most difficult episode." "Oh you'll see. You'll see. There's a lot. Almost never ending," she tweeted.

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for "Lucifer" Season 5. Production on the show was put on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The cast and crew have yet to film the season's finale, episode 16.