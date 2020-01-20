Tom Ellis took to social media to share some photos from the set of "Lucifer" Season 5 and one image teases the possible look of Dennis Haysbert as God.

The English actor took to his Instagram page to share a snap of him in character as Lucifer Morningstar talking to Haysbert, who appears to be in character as well. The "24" star has been cast in the Netflix series as Lucifer and Amenadiel's father.

"#bts with @dennishaysbert AKA God on the set of @lucifernetflix I'm not sure but I think he's telling me what to do. Again. #lucifer," Ellis captioned the photo of him and Haysbert.

The pair seems to be in the Los Angeles Police Department set of the series, judging from the now-familiar location. It is unclear if the two are rehearsing for a scene together in "Lucifer" Season 5. But this is the second photo of Ellis and Haysbert together at the LAPD set.

Co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich previously shared a picture of the actors together with D.B. Woodside (Amenadiel) on Twitter, to welcome Haysbert to the show. Only Ellis is dressed in his character's suit and tie ensemble and both Woodside and Haysbert were in casual clothes.

"Father and sons," Modrovich captioned the image, which again showed the actors at the LAPD set of the series.

Details about Haysbert's debut in "Lucifer" Season 5 remain under wraps. However, the creators revealed that he will feature prominently in the show. He will reportedly play a big role in the story.

Interestingly, the casting of God in "Lucifer" Season 5 comes after Ellis and Lauren German teased at a Deckerstar wedding in the installment. The "Miranda" star expressed his interest to see Chloe Decker and Lucifer get married in the presence of God.

Whether a Deckerstar wedding will play out in the final season remains unclear. What is clear though, is that Chloe and Lucifer will get their happy ending as Ellis has confirmed.

Moreover, the casting of God in "Lucifer" Season 5 has long been coming. Fans have since wanted to see the big guy appear onscreen since the Season 1 episode "God Johnson." In it, viewers saw a glimpse of Lucifer's relationship with his father.