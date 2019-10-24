Kelly Clarkson has long since expressed her interest to meet the cast of "Lucifer," after discovering the show during some down time in her busy schedule. She not only got to meet them, she also interviewed them about "Lucifer" Season 5.

The singer sat down for a chat with the talented cast of the Netflix series and with creators Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson. Behind-the-scenes photos from the visit show Clarkson interviewing Tom Ellis, who is dressed as Lucifer Morningstar, at the famous Lux penthouse.

The former "American Idol" winner also stopped by the set showing the Los Angeles Police Department and took photos with Aimee Garcia (Ella Cruz), Kevin Alejandro (Detective Dan Espinoza) and again with Ellis.

Modrovich took to her Twitter page to share her photo with the singer turned talk show host. Sadly, there is no picture of Clarkson with the other cast members including Lauren German (Chloe Decker), D.B. Woodside (Amenadiel), Lesley Ann-Brandt (Maze), and Rachael Harris (Dr. Linda).

Clarkson's set visit and interview are for a special Halloween episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show." According to See What's Next, it will air on Monday, Oct. 28. Fans eager to know more updates about "Lucifer" Season 5 should tune in to ABC at 4:00 p.m. The host has some interesting details to share about the final season.

The 37-year-old songwriter recently became a fan of the Netflix series, all thanks to her sister. Clarkson once shared a long explanation on Instagram of why she never got around to watching it before. She blamed it on her busy schedule and being a first-time mom.

However, when she finally got around to watching it, she confessed that she became addicted to it. She binge watched all three seasons in four days, and now she is up-to-date with the story after having seen Season 4. Just like the rest of the fans, she is eagerly anticipating the release of "Lucifer" Season 5.

In the same video, Clarkson shared that she got so mad when she learned that Netflix canceled the show after Season 5. She urged the streaming giant to reconsider their decision because having 26 episodes for "Lucifer" Season 5 is not just gonna cut it.