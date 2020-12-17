Fans will have to wait longer for the release of "Lucifer" season 5B, as the series is not on the list of shows and movies coming to Netflix for the new year.

The streaming giant, via Comingsoon. net, has unveiled the titles for its January 2021 lineup. The list includes old and new films like 1967's "Bonnie and Clyde" and 1973's "Enter the Dragon." There are also Netflix original shows, movies, and documentaries.

Sadly, "Lucifer" is nowhere on the list, and come Jan. 21, fans will have already waited five months for season 5B to arrive. The showrunners also do not have any idea when the show will return to TV screens. Co-creator Ildy Modrovich admitted that she does not know the release date, but she assured fans that she will announce it as soon as she gets the green light to share.

Oh my dearest demons, if only I knew!!! We’ll tell you as soon as we know and are given the green light to share. ?❤️ #LuciferSeason5part2 #Lucifer https://t.co/4f5lk2RBFe — Ildy Modrovich (@Ildymojo) December 16, 2020

The first eight episodes of the season dropped on Netflix on Aug. 21. The midseason finale ended with the debut of Dennis Haysbert's God as he appeared at the police station to interrupt his sons' fight.

Lucifans already know that the midseason premiere will somehow involve the devil's disappearance. The showrunners shared the first few seconds of Episode 9 in a "fancam" honouring Chloe Decker (Lauren German). The end of the clip shows Chloe looking for Lucifer at the police station.

Meanwhile, to pass the time until "Lucifer" season 5B arrives, fans have been busy guessing episode titles for Season 6. The writers have been engaging them in a game of fill-in-the-blanks with the missing letters. So far, the titles for episodes 1 to 3 have already been revealed.

Episode 1 is called "Nothing Ever Changes Around Here" by writer Mike Costa with Kevin Alejandro returning as director. Episode 2 is titled "Buckets of Baggage" from Jen Graham Imada and Richard Speight, Jr.

Recently, the writers revealed the title for episode 3 of "Lucifer" season 6, which is called "Yabba Dabba Do Me." Henderson wrote the story with Nathan Hope as director. Henderson called the episode "the darkest and yet also lightest episode of #Lucifer" he has ever written.

"It's just plain WEIRD in all my favorite ways," he tweeted.

This is the darkest and yet also lightest episode of #Lucifer I've ever written. It is just plain WEIRD in all my favorite ways. ? https://t.co/Qp5coV1qyb — Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) December 14, 2020

"Lucifer" season 5B will premiere with an episode titled "Family Dinner." Fans can expect a gathering at the Silver City with Michael, Lucifer, and Amenadiel reunited with God.