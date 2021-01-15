It may be a while before fans get to see the second half of "Lucifer" season 5 as the writers for the Netflix series revealed on Wednesday that it is not yet complete.

In response to the ceaseless questions about the release date of season5B, the writers admitted that they too, do not know when it will come out. They revealed that COVID-19 has disappointingly interrupted their plans to release it soon.

"We know everyone wants to know, but truth is even WE don't know when #LuciferSeason5B will come out. It's not finished yet." they shared on Twitter and revealed that "the pandemic blew up our plans."

However, the writers assured that they will let Lucifans know right away when they have the release date confirmed for "Lucifer" season 5 B.

"But when we have an official release date, trust us, we're dying to let you know! Same with a trailer."

"In the meantime, we hope you've enjoyed our #LuciferSeason6 title reveals! There's only 2 more remaining, but they're still being worked on. Though, we DO hear the 609 title clue might be coming soon... Which #Lucifer writer do you think is writing the series' penultimate episode? " the writers tweeted.

The first half of "Lucifer" season 5 premiered on Aug. 21, 2020 with eight episodes. The midseason finale ended with the devil and his brother Amenadiel caught in a battle with their other brother Michael and the demoness Maze at the Los Angeles police station. God (Dennis Haysbert) stopped their brawl when he appeared in the flesh at the precinct.

As far as spoilers for "Lucifer" season 5B goes, Netflix only revealed what happens in the first few seconds when the show returns. Chloe Decker (Lauren German) arrives at the police station looking for Lucifer, but he is not there and neither are his brothers and Maze. But pieces of broken glass from the wall where Maze threw Lucifer are still falling to the ground as if the fight is still happening.

"Lucifer" season5B consists of eight episodes while the sixth and final season only has ten episodes. Filming for season 6 is well underway at the Warner Bros. studios in Los Angeles.