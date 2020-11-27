When "Lucifer" season 5B opens, it appears that the devil has gone missing if the recent footage the showrunners shared on social media is anything to go by.

The creators tweeted a video montage of Chloe and Lucifer's scenes from the past episodes to prove that they stan Deckerstar. At the end of the clip is a tease at what happens in the first few seconds of "Lucifer" season 5B.

The footage opens with Chloe (Lauren German) looking for Lucifer as he has seemingly disappeared. She is at the police department, witnessing the aftermath of the devil and Amenadiel's fight with Michael and Maze at the end of season 5A.

The brawl happened during a "stoppage" in time. The glass from the window where Lucifer was sent crashing through appears to still be falling to the floor when Chloe entered. She is seeing the scene play out in real-time.

"Have you seen Lucifer?" a confused Chloe asks no one in particular, as the surprised officers scramble away from the falling glass.

thankful for chloe decker today and every day, so we made a fancam to show how much we stan pic.twitter.com/RIs7rgGzYc — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) November 26, 2020

Lucifer is probably not missing and just away from the human realm if God (Dennis Haysbert) has anything to do with it. He made his debut at the end of "Lucifer" season 5A, much to the surprise of his sons.

God's appearance at the start of "Lucifer" season 5B, or episode 9, will prompt a "Family Dinner" that will not go smoothly. D.B. Woodside, who plays the angel Amenadiel, said that it will be one long, awkward, tense, uncomfortable, and gut-wrenching, yet hilarious family dinner.

He teased that this dinner will "bring these angels and celestial creatures, it's going to ground them because daddy is coming home." This could be a hint that Lucifer, Amenadiel, Maze, and Michael have gone to a celestial realm (perhaps heaven?) to talk about family matters and settle the brothers' feud once and for all.

The "Lucifer" season 5B footage clearly had viewers wondering if the devil has left Chloe again. It definitely gave fans something to ponder over until the show returns to Netflix.