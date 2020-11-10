"Lucifer" season 5B will feature a musical episode that will have fans' favourite characters dancing and singing. Aimee Garcia shared a sneak peek at one of the dance rehearsals in a social media post on Monday.

The "Dexter" alum, who will reprise her role as CSI Ella Lopez in the Netflix TV series, shared a behind-the-scenes video of her character's dance choreography. The footage shows her character doing a routine check on a possible murder victim. Then, she stands up and grooves to the tune of Queen's "Another One Bites The Dust" along with professional dancers.

"BTS dance rehearsal of #Lucifer musical episode. Shoutout to these incredible dancers who made sure we stretched & made us feel like rockstars: Choreographer: @brooke_lipton #Teamwork Not pictured: My nerves," she captioned the video on Instagram.

bts from the musical episode



thank you @Aimee_Garcia for sharing this with us, you made my dayðŸ¥ºðŸ’— pic.twitter.com/SyhT3kyNtO — al â™¡ (@deckerstar_mojo) November 9, 2020

There are cheerleaders with their pompoms also dancing. This means this is the same scene from the teaser released in September for the "Lucifer" season 5B musical episode titled "Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam." The preview showed the cast dancing and singing to the Queen track at a football field. Chloe Decker (Lauren German) even twerked at a surprised Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis).

Aside from the cheerleaders, there are also football players dancing. The only group missing from Garcia's behind-the-scenes video is the band, who played their musical instruments on the bleachers in the preview.

Garcia once revealed in an interview that she has some background in dancing. This would explain why she looks natural and confident in her dance moves. She admitted though, that she is bad at singing. One episode in "Lucifer" season 5B freaked her out because it involved her singing on stage. Thankfully, Ellis was there to support and encourage her.

Details about what will happen in "Lucifer" season 5B are scarce. The showrunners and the rest of the cast members have been quiet lately on social media. There is also no update yet about when the second part of the season will arrive on Netflix. In the meantime, fans can rewatch Garcia's video and the teaser for the musical episode until the show returns.