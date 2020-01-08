Tom Ellis and his wife, Meaghan Oppenheimer, are knocking on people's hearts and asking them to pledge any amount to help in the rehabilitation and support of the animals rescued from the devastating Australian bushfires.

The "Lucifer" star and his screenwriter wife opened a GoFundMe page in support of the voiceless victims of the Australian bushfires. They opened the "Rescue Wildlife from the Australian Bushfires" page on Monday.

The couple is hoping that the money can benefit New South Wales (NSW) Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service Incorporated (WIRES), whose volunteers have been tirelessly rescuing animals in Australia. WIRES is a non-profit organization which is involved in the rehabilitation and preservation of the Australian wildlife.

"Any donation will help make an impact, no matter how small!...WIRES has over 2500 volunteers and a Rescue Office that operates 365 days a year assisting the community to help native animals in distress. WIRES assists tens of thousands of animals every year and last financial year received over 95,000 requests for rescue assistance," reads the details on Ellis' GoFundMe page.

Ellis and Oppenheimer have since doubled their goal of 20,000 and as of writing, have gathered $64,717 in donations.

"We have doubled our goal! Thank you all so much. Sadly, the estimated death toll has risen to 1 billion animals, so please keep donating and sharing if you can. Thank you!!!! X meaghan and tom," the couple wrote in an update to their page on Tuesday.

Ellis and Oppenheimer also tweeted about the GoFundMe page and expressed their heartbreak at the devastation brought by the Australian bushfires. In his post, the "Lucifer" star emphasized on the "500 million animals that have perished" from the fires.

My wife and I are devastated by the climate crisis in Australia including the 500 million animals that have perished. We have started a GoFundMe page, and all proceeds will go to @WIRES_NSW, a fantastic non profit in Australia helping save the wildlife https://t.co/p826gQDZKa — tom ellis (@tomellis17) January 6, 2020

The photos of animals dying in Australia right now are breaking my heart. @tomellis17 & I have started a GoFundMe, all $ will go to @WIRES_NSW - a group currently rescuing wildlife from the fires. If you can donate, please do, otherwise please share. https://t.co/c6VIM0RcaA — Meaghan Oppenheimer (@MoppyOpps) January 6, 2020

Lucifans have since thanked the couple for their understanding and their efforts to help the victims of the Australian bushfires. An NSW resident thanked them for using their voice to raise awareness about the help needed for the injured animals. Meanwhile, another fan wrote "everything is going so badly down here," but thanked the couple and those who donated to their GoFundMe page.

Ellis and Oppenheimer join the list of celebrities who have shown their support for the families and animals affected by the Australian bushfires and to the organizations looking out for them. Kylie Jenner, Nicole Kidman, and Selena Gomez are among the others.