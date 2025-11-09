It's a reputation that stands in stark contrast to the brutal crime he stands accused of.

Luigi Mangione, the 27-year-old University of Pennsylvania alum charged with the cold-blooded murder of a healthcare CEO, is reportedly not just another inmate; he's a 'model prisoner'.

This revelation comes after a sketchy, unverified image circulated, showing Mangione looking happy and relaxed with a group of inmates inside Brooklyn's notorious Metropolitan Detention Centre (MDC).

Why a CEO's Accused Killer Is 'Extremely Well-Liked' in Jail

Sources familiar with the infamous facility have confirmed this surprising role to Page Six.

'Yes, he's a model prisoner', said one source. 'That's the word from the prison, and people [who] float in and out of the MDC . . . is that, you know, he's well-liked'.

The source expanded on this, explaining that Mangione has 'been very helpful'. He's reportedly mentoring other new arrivals, helping them 'get acclimated' to the harsh environment.

Mangione, who is in the general population, has focused on helping other prisoners 'stay out of trouble'. His own mantra? 'He follows all the rules'.

How a Tucked-in Shirt Solidified His Reputation

This commitment to the rules is apparently no small feat. The legal source highlighted the strict, sometimes arbitrary, nature of the MDC.

He knows of another inmate who 'got in trouble the other day because his shirt wasn't tucked in properly for [their] prison uniform'.

'So the rules are sometimes pretty strict', the source added. 'Luigi is a very big rule follower'.

Mangione didn't learn to navigate this complex world alone. He reportedly had help learning the jailhouse ropes from prison consultant Craig Rothfeld.

Rothfeld's firm is well-known for preparing high-profile clients for life behind bars, with a client list that has included fallen movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere.

From the 'Taj Mahal' of Prisons to Rikers: A Grim Future Awaits

The MDC in Brooklyn is no stranger to famous or infamous faces. It often serves as a holding centre for those awaiting federal trial.

Its past and present roster includes names like Diddy, crypto-magnate Sam Bankman-Fried, R. Kelly, and Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Pharma-bro Martin Shkreli and Donald Trump's former associate Michael Cohen also spent time there.

However, this 'model' behaviour might be for a limited time. Weinstein's lawyer, appeals expert Arthur Aidala, tells Page Six that Mangione's conditions will severely worsen if he's moved.

After his federal trial, Mangione is set to be transferred to Rikers Island to await separate New York state charges.

'I don't want to say [the MDC] is like the Taj Mahal, but it's a hell of a lot nicer than Rikers', Aidala said.

A recently surfaced July photo of Luigi Mangione shows him in healthy condition. pic.twitter.com/JIw48sZMOx — The Luigi Case (@LuigiCaseFiles) October 29, 2025

Mangione pleaded not guilty to federal and state charges for allegedly gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The shooting occurred outside the executive's insurance company's annual investor conference on 4 December 2024.

Following the shocking daylight murder, Mangione was the subject of a five-day manhunt by authorities. He was ultimately arrested in Pennsylvania.

He is due back in federal court on 5 December, though a trial date has not yet been set.