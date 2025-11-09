It's deja vu! Olivia Rodrigo finds herself at odds with the United States government again after her scathing remarks on its DHS video. She called out ICE for using her hit single, 'All American B*tch;, in its video promoting self-deportation, and the agency yielded.

Olivia Rodrigo's Track No Longer Available On ICE's DHS Video

ICE was probably a fan of Olivia Rodrigo, so it used her track in its new video advocating for undocumented immigrants to voluntarily deport themselves. However, the 'traitor' singer wasn't impressed by the move and even asked the agency not to use her songs.

'Don't ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda,' she wrote in a since-deleted comment.

It's unclear what Rodrigo did beyond calling out ICE, but the audio is no longer available in the video. One social media user shared a screenshot on X showing that ICE's post now reads 'Audio unavailable.'

'"all-american bitch" has been removed as a sound from the Department of Homeland Security's Instagram post following Olivia's comment!' the caption read.

Social Media Users React To Olivia's Fearless Move

Social media users have mixed opinions after Olivia Rodrigo's bold move. The majority were impressed by how brave she was for making her political stand clear.​

'I love her so much. Not only does she speak out for what she believes in, but she backs it up with actions,' one wrote on Reddit. Another said, 'Olivia is a true boss!'

A different user called the 'good 4 u' singer 'a modern day riot girl' and 'a role model for young women and teens'. Another user was proud that their daughter is a fan of Rodrigo because they agree that the Grammy is 'a better role model than 90% of what's up there!'

Meanwhile, some wondered what she did to have her song removed from the DHS video.

'I wonder what Olivia and her team had to do cuz I just know she did everything in her power to get it removed,' one commented on X, formerly Twitter.

Another wondered if Rodrigo would react the same if she were a Trump supporter. 'So the blonde lady who owns all of her music should have no problem unless she is in support of what Trump is doing,' the X user wrote.

A different netizen, who is obviously not a fan of Rodrigo, accused her of stealing 'All-American B*tch' from Paramore, arguing that 'they aren't technically "her" songs but sh*ttier derivatives of previous, more talented artists' works.'

Many found a close comparison between Rodrigo's 'All-American B*tch'and Paramore's 'Riot!'. The two songs feature a clear shift from a soft acoustic to an aggressive, punk-rock chorus. According to Paramore's fans, it was the rock band's signature style in its music.

Homeland Security Reacts To Olivia Rodrigo's Call

Government officials initially dismissed Olivia Rodrigo's concern about the use of her song in the video. A DHS spokesperson, instead, urged the artist to acknowledge their service.

'America is grateful all the time for our federal law enforcement officers who keep us safe. We suggest Ms. Rodrigo thank them for their service, not belittle their sacrifice,' a DHS spokesperson said in a statement to The Mirror US.

It is clear, however, that Rodrigo has the upper hand in this round after her song was removed from the promotional video.

