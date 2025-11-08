Andrew Mountbatten Windsor mixed pleasure and duty during the reign of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth. However, the disgraced royal got away with it because he had the Queen's favour, according to an author.

Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Aware Of Andrew Taking Prostitutes To Buckingham Palace

Andrew has continued to dominate the headlines after losing all his royal privileges. Unfortunately, the headlines are something he would not be proud of.

Andrew Lownie, author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, appeared on NewsNation to speak about the fallen royal. According to him, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's father was so mischievous that he went as far as taking prostitutes to the palace.

'He brought in prostitutes to Buckingham Palace for years,' Lownie shared, adding that it happened 'on a regular basis.' Although the staff was aware of his wrongdoing, 'nothing was done' because he allegedly had the Queen's protection.

Security reportedly complained about it but was told to 'keep quiet' if they wished to keep their jobs.

The historian also claimed that the former monarch was aware of everything because 'she was informed'. The Queen, however, did not take action to punish her son because he was her 'favourite'.

'But he was her favourite son, and he got away with everything,' Loonie added. 'They brushed it under the rug. Until now.'

Several royal experts claimed the same—that Andrew was the Queen's favourite. The former monarch was reportedly so fond of her second son that he was nearly perfect in her eyes.

'Andrew could do little wrong in his mother's eyes,' Clive Irving wrote in his 2020 book, The Last Queen.

Queen Elizabeth Did Everything To 'Protect' Andrew

American journalist and author Christopher Andersen had recently spoken about Andrew and Queen Elizabeth's relationship. The author of Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan claimed that King Charles' decision to strip his younger brother of all of his royal privileges, including his 'Prince' title, would not be possible with the Queen around.

Andersen believed the decision was not easy for the King because he knew that it 'would have hurt his mother, the late queen.' The writer added that the Queen would never subject her favourite son to such a fate, 'not ever,' because she had been his protector.

'She did what she could to protect him,' Anderson continued.

Royal author Nigel Cawthorne also weighed in on the late Queen's role in keeping Andrew sheltered and how her passing left him vulnerable.

'His mother's protection shaped his sense of invulnerability. But she is gone, and Charles has brought down his sword,' Cawthord wrote in The Independent.

Royals Made A 'Family Decision' To Seal Andrew's Fate

Andrew's luck ran out when Queen Elizabeth died in September 2022. In October, King Charles stripped Andrew of all of his royal privileges. An insider claimed that it was a 'family decision'. Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton were reportedly involved and supported the monarch's choice.

The heir to the throne, who is allegedly more 'ruthless' in dealing with his controversial uncle's issues, doesn't 'want to inherit the headache,' according to an insider.

The palace clarified that Andrew would no longer be called 'Prince Andrew' or 'His Royal Highness.' It also ordered Andrew to vacate Royal Lodge, his home for the last 20 years.

