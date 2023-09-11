As of yesterday, Sunday 10 September, Luis Rubiales has been forced to resign from his role as the President of the Spanish Football Federation.

This decision comes after Rubiales was criticised for kissing Spain's Forward Jenni Hermoso at the 2023 World Cup.

Following Spain's 1-0 win against the England Lionesses, Rubiales handed the captain as he handed her gold medal. The former Spanish FA President grabbed Hermoso's face with both hands, pulled her in, and kissed her on the mouth.

Last week, Hermoso officially filed a criminal complaint, which led to the prosecutors filing a case against Rubiales. The case has been taken to Spain's top court, with the former FA President facing charges of sexual assault and coercion for his conduct after the final match.

❗️Official: Luis Rubiales resigns: "I have transmitted my resignation from the position of president of the RFEF. After the swift suspension carried out by FIFA, plus the rest of the procedures opened against me, it is evident that I will not be able to return to my position." pic.twitter.com/FIlM9JMnoG — Madrid Universal (@MadridUniversal) September 10, 2023

Following his forced resignation, Rubiales confirmed in an open letter: "I have handed in my resignation to the acting president, Pedro Rocha."

"I have also informed him that I have done the same with my position at UEFA, so that a replacement for my role as vice president can be sought," Rubiales added.

The former FA President also clarified: "After the suspension by FIFA, in addition to the rest of the proceedings against me, it is clear that I will not be able to return to my position."

In the evening after Spain's win, Sunday 20 August, Hermoso said that she "did not enjoy" the kiss on an Instagram livestream. However, a statement said to be released on the footballers' behalf, defended Rubiales.

The statement noted that the kiss "was a totally spontaneous mutual gesture because of the immense joy that winning a World Cup brings".

Rubiales was originally quoted recalling that those who criticised his actions were "idiots and stupid people". The next day, Rubiales admitted that his actions were "completely wrong".

For days after what should have been the highlight of her career, Hermoso was silent on social media.

On 25 August, Hermoso shared a statement that read: "I want to make it clear that at no time did the conversation to which Mr Luis Rubiales refers to in his address take place, and above all, was his kiss ever consensual."

The Spanish national women's team and other professional footballers continued to share their support and spoke out against Rubiales' actions on their platforms.

On Instagram, Hector Bellerin, a Right-Back for La Liga club Real Betis, wrote: "It is truly shameful what is happening. Representing our country with that vulgarity, misrepresenting the victim's statements and, on top of that, having the courage to blame her, going on to victimise her for having committed abuse, are facts for which no one can go unpunished."

The former Federation President was also penalised for his vulgar celebration, in which Rubiales passionately grabbed at his crotch when the final whistle was blown.

Video footage of his actions circulated on social media, with many fans calling the movement "inappropriate".

Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish football federation



❌ Kisses two players, one on the lips without consent

❌ Grabs his crotch in an aggressive celebration when the game ended

❌ Charged with assault in 2017



He has apologised, but keeps his job?!



Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/exJElUNPHL — IrishWomensRugbySupportersClub (@IrishWomens) August 21, 2023

Spain's coach Jorge Vilda was also fired by the Spanish FA, with Montse Tome being named the first-ever female Head Coach for a Spanish national team.

For months Spain's players have called for Vilda to resign, with 15 of Spain's women players threatening to boycott the team in a letter to the RFEF.

The players also wrote of their unhappiness surrounding Vilda's management of their well-being, the atmosphere in the changing rooms, his squad selection and training sessions.

After their victory, all 23 of Spain's World Cup squad ruled themselves out of selection until their coach was fired from his post.

Recently, Jorge Vilda applauded Rubiales' controversial press conference – in which the former FA President hit out at "fake feminists" and refused to step down.

It was also reported that more than 83 players had signed a letter that said "they [Spain's national women's team] were not going to play for Jorge Vilda or Luis Rubiales".

Vilda's sacking and Rubiale's forced step down is part of the restructuring of Spain's FA.