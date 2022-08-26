Apple is on the verge of unveiling the much-awaited iPhone 14 series models. Ahead of the launch, Apple is keeping details of the upcoming handsets under wraps. Meanwhile, the rumour mill is in full swing as the iPhone 14 series release date draw near. It is unclear whether Apple will ditch the mini model when it announces the iPhone 14 series at the Far Out event on September 7.

Amid the lack of an official confirmation, some reports now claim that an iPhone SE Plus 2022 model could also be in the offing. To recall, the Cupertino-based firm launched the iPhone SE 3 earlier this year. Now, it looks like a larger smartphone version is headed to the market too. This purported device will sport a display larger than 4.7 inches.

Moreover, a report by Lifewire claims it will carry the iPhone SE Plus moniker. Regrettably, the device hasn't appeared online in the form of a leak. Still, Apple fans continue to make a few educated guesses about the iPhone SE Plus 2022 release date, specs, features, and other details. So, let's dive straight into these speculations.

iPhone SE Plus 2022 Release Date

Apple is reportedly prepping to launch the iPhone SE Plus in 2022. However, details about the handset's exact launch date are few and far between. To recap, YouTuber Jon Prosser had indicated that a plus-sized iPhone SE is in the works. Prosser later declared that the device could launch in 2021 instead. However, these speculations didn't turn out to be true. Notably, Prosser had made early predictions that turned out to be true later on.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo corroborated Prosser's prediction. Kuo argued that an iPhone SE Plus model is set to launch in 2021. Kuo says the alleged SE Plus device would sport a 6.1-inch display. Noted display analyst Ross Young recommended that the iPhone SE Plus will go official in 2022. Young also claimed that the SE 3 would launch in 2024, but it went official in March 2022. Interestingly, Apple launched the first two SEs after four years.

So, the next SE could launch in 2024. So, the iPhone SE 2022 model could be an in-between release. According to this pattern, the new iPhone SE Plus model will launch in 2024.

iPhone SE Plus 2022 Price, Pre-Order Information

The 2022 SE costs $30 more than the second-gen SE. The 6GB RAM version retails for $429, while the 128GB model will set you back $479. The highest-end model with 256GB carries a steep price tag of $579. So, the upgraded iPhone SE Plus will probably cost more. The device will offer a bigger display, coupled with upgraded hardware. So, the 128GB model could cost around $500, while the 512GB variant could retail for about $600. iPhone SE Plus pre-orders could start the same day Apple unveils the phone.

iPhone SE Plus 2022 Specifications

If the information from Young's sources in late 2021 is correct, the iPhone SE Plus could sport a 5.7 or 6.1 inches display. This could be a Super Retina XDR OLED touch screen. The handset's front panel will be made using ceramic material. The rear panel could feature a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass. Likewise, the handset could be housed in a sturdy aluminum frame.

The iPhone SE Plus could arrive in Silver, Aurora, White, Blue, and Gray colour options. Furthermore, the smartphone could carry an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The phone's display will reportedly support 1170 x 2532 pixels resolution with a pixel density of 460 PPI. The screen allegedly has rounded corners and supports Dolby Vision. The upcoming SE Plus 2022 could run iOS 15.

Under the hood, the new SE Plus model will likely pack an Apple A15 Bionic chipset. Aside from this, it will probably come with an Apple GPU for graphics. The phone could ship with at least 6GB of RAM and offer 128GB NVMe storage. The iPhone SE Plus could house a 12MP wide sensor and a dual-pixel PDAF with sensor-shift stabilization for optics. For selfies, the device will reportedly feature a 12MP front-mounted camera.

Furthermore, the phone will likely support 4K video recording and Face ID. A robust battery with at least 20W fast charging will power up the handset. The SE Plus will offer Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS, and NFC for connectivity.