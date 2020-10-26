Melania Trump's awkward gestures towards her husband Donald Trump often make it to the news, and so does the wild conspiracy theories that there are body doubles of the first lady of the US who sometimes stand-in for her.

The wild 'Fake Melania' online conspiracy theory resurfaced once again because of a recent photograph, with many suggesting that it was a body double accompanying President Donald Trump.

The picture in question, which was taken on Thursday, Oct. 22, shows the first couple boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Melania Trump is seen in a black dress and large dark glasses masking much of her face, and with a huge smile on her face.

Read more Melania Trump appearing to pull her hand away from Donald goes viral on Twitter

Twitter users went berserk after the picture was released and claimed that the lady in the picture isn't the "real" Melania as their smiles are different, and also shared old photos related to the conspiracy theory claiming the use of body doubles.

One Twitter user wrote: "The only thing I'll miss from this administration is them swapping in new Melanias and just pretending we won't notice like a 4-year-old with a guppy," while a second insisted that it isn't Melania in the picture.

Another user shared an old picture in which use of body double was claimed, writing: "That definitely isn't Melania and it's not the first time either."

One joked: "I was planning on getting a good night's sleep but now I'm freaked out by fake Melania OMG."

"The Project" co-host Lisa Wilkinson also joined in on the rumours and tweeted a viral video of the first lady in which she smiles at her husband but later her expressions turn into a frown when he turns back.

For anyone fooled by the fake Melania beaming (thatâ€™s a clue right there) from the top of the plane stairs as Trump arrived in Wisconsin a few hours ago, THIS is the real Melania.



More tonight on SUNDAY @theprojecttv #TheProjectTV



pic.twitter.com/167OnDoK3R — Lisa Wilkinson (@Lisa_Wilkinson) October 25, 2020

"For anyone fooled by the fake Melania beaming (that's a clue right there) from the top of the plane stairs as Trump arrived in Wisconsin a few hours ago, THIS is the real Melania," Wilkinson wrote.

The wild rumours that the POTUS uses body doubles to stand in for his wife have been circulating for over three years. The theory was first suggested by actor and comedian Andrea Wagner Barton in October 2017, reports news.com.au.