Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, the eldest son of former couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, has returned home to his mother from South Korea after his school year was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a Us Weekly report, Maddox Jolie-Pitt who is a student of biochemistry at Yonsei University in Seoul, has joined his mother Angelina Jolie and siblings- Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne at their home in Los Angeles.

"Maddox is home from school and focusing on his Korean and Russian studies until school reopens," a source told the outlet.

Yonsei University had earlier revealed that the college would provide its students with online classes for an extended period. In a statement issued on Friday, March 20, the private research institute said: "The University's Academic Affairs Committee held an urgent meeting yesterday to discuss measures to inhibit spread in the classroom and has decided to extend non-face-to-face/online classes for two additional weeks until Saturday, April 11, and postpone dormitory check-in dates accordingly."

The insider further revealed that the 44-year-old actress has set up a routine for her children to help them stay active during self-quarantine. "Angelina has the other children on a routine by waking them up early everyday and getting them started on their school tasks shortly afterwards," the source said.

The Academy-award winning actress had accompanied her son when he arrived at the university in Seoul to start his term. While dropping him off at the university in August last year, Jolie had said: "I am trying not to cry." In a later appearance at Disney's D23 Expo that same month, Jolie opened up about parting with her son and said: "It's hard, but actually really exciting. He's ready and he's so smart. And I'm so proud of him. And I'm excited. I'm excited about his choices."

However, Maddox's relationship with his actor father remains strained. When he was approached by In Touch magazine in Seoul in September last year and asked if his father will visit him at college, the 18-year-old said: "Um, I don't know about that, what's happening."

Jolie is meanwhile helping other children in the time of the coronavirus pandemic. The Oscar winning actress has donated $1 million to No Kid Hungry, an organisation donating meals to children who relied on school lunches.