With Apple and Microsoft finished with each of their annual hardware announcements, it is time for another tech company to draw the spotlight. The Made by Google 2019 event paraded all of the new gadgets the internet search outfit has in store for its consumers. Despite the multitude of leaks revealing key details about some of the products, the tech industry was still eagerly anticipating the showcase. Moreover, the event finally gave the public a comprehensive look at what each device brings to the table.

Starting off with the item that everyone almost knows everything about -- the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. Prior to the official reveal, insiders were sharing photos of the new smartphones from every angle. Thankfully, some of the interesting features were held back, which gave consumers something to look forward to at the Made by Google 2019 show.

With flagship contenders such as the iPhone 11 and Galaxy S10 out in the market, Google needed to come up with something exceptional. During the demonstration, it was finally confirmed that the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will rely on a new security platform.

It was previously rumoured to carry an under-display fingerprint scanner, but it does not seem to be the case. Instead, the handset now relies on what it calls the Motion Sense system that uses advanced facial recognition technology, according to CNet. Meanwhile, others might say the company followed Apple's footsteps this time around.

Then there is the PixelBook Go – a mid-range Chromebook which was also leaked ahead of the Made by Google 2019. It is a 13-inch laptop running on Chrome OS with a unique ribbed base to keep it from slipping from surfaces. What follows is the new Pixel Buds, which people are calling the Pixel Buds 2, to compete with the new AirPods.

Moreover, the Made by Google 2019 stage also welcomed new updates to the Nest smart home products. These include the new Nest Aware subscription, Nest Wifi smart speaker/router hybrid, and Nest Mini. Finally, the company also touched upon the Stadia game streaming service, which will launch on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. The subscription service was recently criticised for its claims regarding negative latency as a feature, as detailed by a report.