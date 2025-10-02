On 1 October 2025, US Representative Madeleine Dean confronted House Speaker Mike Johnson outside the House floor in Washington. The clash followed US President Donald Trump's decision to post an AI-generated video on Truth Social that depicted Democratic leaders in racist caricatures.

Dean demanded for Johnson to condemn the President's actions and step up in his role as Speaker. What began as a discussion over the offensive video quickly turned into a broader exchange on Trump's health and fitness for office.

Madeleine Dean Confronts Mike Johnson for the First Time

According to CNN, the encounter marked the first direct confrontation between Dean and Johnson. It took place only hours before a government shutdown deadline. Dean challenged Johnson on both the AI video and the budget standoff.

When asked about Trump's post, Johnson remarked, 'It wasn't my style'. Dean fired back immediately, saying, 'Not your style? It's disgraceful. It's racist. You should call it out'. Her comments highlighted frustration that Republican leaders had stayed silent on Trump's actions.

Dean, Johnson Claim Donald Trump is Unwell

During the tense exchange, Dean accused the President of being mentally unstable. She said, 'The President is unhinged. He is unwell'. Johnson responded by admitting that Trump's behaviour was troubling, though he attempted to deflect blame. He told Dean, 'A lot of folks on your side are too, I don't control him'.

Dean pointed to Trump's recent rambling address to senior military officials, describing it as dangerous. 'Oh my God, please. That performance in front of the generals?' she said, adding that national security risks had grown. 'It's so dangerous! Our allies are looking elsewhere. Our enemies are laughing. You have a President who is unwell'.

Her words echoed growing concerns among lawmakers and experts who have questioned Trump's health after a series of public appearances filled with false claims.

Dean Tells Mike Johnson To Do His Job

Dean also pushed Johnson to take responsibility as Speaker. 'We need you desperately to lead', she urged. At one point Johnson asked, 'Is it racist?' referring to Trump's video. Dean answered firmly, 'Is it racist? You put a sombrero on a Black man who's the leader of the House? You don't see that as racist?'

Johnson attempted to soften the moment by telling Dean, 'I'm working on it. And personally, it's not my style. I love you and I respect you, OK?' Dean replied that her direct approach came from that respect, saying, 'That's why I'm talking to you'.

Donald Trump's Health Questioned Once Again

Dean's insistence that Trump is unwell reignited debate about the President's physical and mental state. She repeated, 'You have a President who is unwell'. Her warning drew attention to reports speculating about dementia and other conditions, although the White House has denied any serious health issues.

Johnson later attempted to shift focus during an interview. He suggested Trump's video was intended as a joke and argued that the real issue was keeping the government open, as per The Daily Beast.

'The fight tonight is not about social media posts', he said. 'The fight is about where they're going to keep the government open for the American people'.

The confrontation revealed rare agreement between Dean and Johnson that Trump's behaviour was troubling. Yet it also showed deep divisions over how to respond as questions about Trump's health continue to shadow his presidency.