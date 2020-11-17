An investigation has been launched as Christian Bruckner, suspected to be responsible for the kidnapping and murder of Madeleine McCann, was attacked in a holding cell. He was being held there before his parole hearing for an early release on Monday, November 16. The suspect had to be taken to a hospital for treatment in Northern Germany. The hearing was delayed by two hours due to the incident. The sequence of events leading to the suspect suffering two broken ribs is unclear.

Bruckner, who had been arrested on drug charges, is currently being held at a prison in Kiel, Germany. He was supposed to appear in front of Braunschweig's High Court yesterday for an early release hearing. However, before he could be presented in court there was an incident in the holding cell. During the incident, the suspect was injured.

Bruckner was transported to a hospital in North Germany where he underwent treatment for his injuries. It was reported that he sustained two broken ribs. Even though the hearing was delayed by two hours due to the hospital visit, it did take place yesterday.

A spokesperson on behalf of the court confirmed that the incident is being investigated. They could not provide details as the exact sequence of events are unclear. A source reportedly said that there was "rioting" in the holding cell during which Bruckner was injured.

The suspect's lawyer, Friedrich Fulscher, has filed an official complaint against the officers who were present during the incident. He claims that the officers were involved in the attack on his client.

Currently, Bruckner is serving a 21-month sentence with January 6, 2021, as the earliest date he is eligible for parole. However, even if he does secure parole he may not be released from prison because he is also facing a seven-year sentence for a rape conviction over a year ago. Even though he has appealed the sentence for the rape charge, he will be held in police custody until his appeal is heard, The Telegraph reported.

Apart from his other cases, German authorities announced in June that Bruckner is the prime suspect in the disappearance of McCann.