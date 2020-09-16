Madonna will direct and produce her still-untitled biopic which will tell the story of her rise to fame as the musician, entrepreneur, actress, author, and style icon that she is today.

The "Queen of Pop" is also working on the screenplay with Oscar-winning "Juno" writer Diablo Cody and co-producing with Amy Pascal ("Little Women"). The singer's longtime manager, Guy Oseary, and Sara Zambreno are also on board as executive producers.

"I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world," Madonna said of her project in a statement published by Deadline.

"The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive," she continued adding, "There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It's essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision."

Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Chairman Donna Langley called Madonna the "ultimate icon, humanitarian, artist, and rebel. She said the artist "has shaped our culture in a way very few others have with her singular gift of creating art that is as accessible as it is boundary-pushing."

Langley confirmed the deal with Universal Pictures and called it an honour to work alongside her and the others to tell "the world her unvarnished story for the first time."

Pascal also spoke about the biopic and called it her "labour of love." She said she and Madonna go way back since they made the 1992 film "A League of Their Own" together, so she "can't imagine anything more thrilling than collaborating with her and Diablo on bringing her true-to-life story to the big screen.

Madonna will not act in her biopic but will lead the search for the actress who will portray her. There is no word on the title yet although she hinted that it might be called "Live to Tell." Last week, she also teased that the film will talk about her "struggle as an artist trying to survive in a man's world as a woman."