Madonna took to social media to once again clap back at criticism over her appearance at the recent Grammy Awards.

The 64-year-old took to Twitter to respond to claims that she had a "new face" when she appeared on stage at the ceremony. "Look how cute I am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol," she wrote alongside her photo.

Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/jd8hQyi2Az — Madonna (@Madonna) February 20, 2023

Actor Brandon Hilton commented that the singer must have gotten a swollen face from a filler injection during the Grammys. He tweeted, "She said, you guys it was just swelling lol. When I got my filler last year my face swelled up like that too, took forever for it to go down...tbh I liked mine more puffy, I wanna look like an alien!"

Madonna's quip comes after netizens made fun of her swollen face at the Grammys, with some calling her "monstrous" and having "a whole new face" when she appeared on stage to introduce Sam Smith and Kim Petras ahead of their "Unholy" performance.

Following the criticism, the "Material Girl" singer shared an Instagram video on Feb. 7 to slam those who chose to focus on her looks than on the speech she gave. She captioned the video, "Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone's face!!"

Madonna added, "Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women pass [sic] the age of 45 and feels the need to punish her if she continues to be strong-willed, hard-working, and adventurous." She said she has "never apologised" for the "creative choices" she has made nor for the way she dresses and looks and she is not going to start now over her Grammys appearance.

She said she has been "degraded by the media since the beginning" of her career. But she understands that "this is all a test" and added, "I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come." Madonna ended her post with lyrics from Beyoncé: "You won't break my soul."