Influencer and political commentator Link Lauren, nicknamed 'MAGA Malfoy', has aimed at Meghan Markle's luxury lifestyle brand As Ever after unboxing a $64 Signature Candle No. 084 that appeared to be missing its wick.

In a video that quickly spread across social media, Lauren held up the wick-less candle as a 'metaphor' for Markle's career, joking that it looks impressive at first glance but 'never really delivers'.

The clip has sparked a new wave of debate about the Duchess of Sussex's brand, its pricing, and product quality standards.

Candle Sparks Backlash After Wick Appears to Be Missing

Lauren discovered the issue during an unboxing video shared across his platforms. Holding up the candle, he pointed to the centre and said, 'You guys, there's no wick!' He added that although the jar felt heavy and appeared well-made, the product was 'useless' without its core function.

The moment immediately ignited questions about As Ever's quality control, with viewers debating whether the missing wick was a one-off production flaw or part of a larger oversight. Luxury brands, particularly those associated with celebrities, often face heightened scrutiny when minor errors go viral.

Lauren complained that while the package was heavy and 'doesn't seem cheap,' it did not justify the $64 price tag if customers were unable to utilise the candle. The lapse sparked concerns regarding quality control for the As Ever line.

@spotonwithlink @Link Lauren on Meghan Markle's FAILED business after receiving no-wick candle: "It's unacceptable."

'A Complete Metaphor' for Meghan Markle's Career

In his commentary, Lauren compared the wick-less candle to Meghan Markle's career trajectory, describing it as something 'beautiful on the outside but disappointing in delivery'. The jab suits his outspoken online style, where he blends political satire with pop-culture commentary for his sizable following.

The metaphor caught fire on social media, with supporters and critics alike weighing in. Some found the comparison amusing; others accused Lauren of being unnecessarily harsh. The backlash ensured the video reached an even wider audience.

Scent, Quality and Wider Criticism of the As Ever Line

The Signature Candle No. 084 features notes of water lotus, sandalwood and California poppy. But Lauren said it 'smells no different than a Yankee Candle you can grab at CVS', arguing that a product marketed as luxury should offer a far more distinctive fragrance.

He also criticised other items in the As Ever range, including fruit spreads he described as 'literally the worst thing I've ever swallowed'. The video suggested that even devoted Meghan supporters may question the value of the brand's offerings if quality inconsistencies continue.

Mixed Reaction: From Amusement to Scepticism

The missing wick sparked social media reactions ranging from amusement to scepticism. Some assumed that it was a production error, while others suspected that the product had been tampered with during shipment.

Social media users weighed in on the criticism, joking that the candle was just cosmetic and questioning whether replacements would be offered. The discussion drew more attention to As Ever and its product quality standards.

Impact on the Brand

This incident raised serious concerns for Meghan Markle's As Ever line. While some fans continue to support the products, others are more sceptical due to their high prices and luxury marketing.

According to celebrity branding experts, even tiny errors can have a significant impact, particularly when high-profile names and social media influencers are involved. A minor fault, such as a missing wick, can quickly become a viral talking point and negatively impact public image.

The Broader Conversation

The missing wick incident highlights the challenges that celebrity-led brands face in meeting consumer expectations. High costs and a luxury positioning increase scrutiny, and users are quick to point out apparent flaws.

For Meghan Markle, the focus adds to the continuing public debate about her commercial enterprises and personal brand, demonstrating how celebrity projects are constantly scrutinised, whether they succeed or fail.