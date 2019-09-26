When Taran Killam was portraying Gary Blauman, a minor role in "How I Met Your Mother" in which Cobie Smulders was the lead character Robin Scerbastky, we wonder if he knew one day he would find Smulders gushing over him.

Even after 14 years of being together, Smulders and Killam are growing stronger with each passing day. In the latest, Smulders called herself a "very lucky woman" to be married to Killam. The couple share two daughters, 10-year-old Shaelyn Cado and four-year-old Janita Mae.

Calling Killam her dream man, Smulders said during an appearance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan": "Isn't he just a dream? I'm a very lucky woman. This magic happened 14 years ago. We've been together since we were 22 years young. We were babies and we survived our 20s together."

"I don't know how that's possible, but we did. It's crazy, " the actress said about Killam with whom she tied the knot in September 2012.

Although the "Saturday Night Live" star did appear in "How I Met Your Mother" as an employee of Goliath National Bank, this is not where he first met Smulders. The love birds met at a mutual friend's 30th birthday party and instantly hit it off, reports "People".

Speaking about their first encounter, the 37-year-old actress said, "We were 22, the friend was turning 30, so we were like, 'This chick is super old. Whoa.' We met and got along and he thought I was also 30. So it was a really funny meeting of like, 'When were you born?' "

The couple belongs to a very close-knit family and even skipped their seventh wedding anniversary earlier this month on September 8, as it coincided with Taran's grandmother's 90th birthday.

"Turning 90 is much more important than seven years of marriage. ... She was at our wedding. She was there. I think cake was served with a candle on it, I don't know, I was busy getting married. It's nice happenstance. I'm happy to go and celebrate her," the Stumptown actress said.

On the professional front, while Smulders will appear as the lead character in ABC crime drama series "Stumptown", Killam currently stars in sitcom "Single Parents", also on ABC, opposite "Gossip Girls" fame Leighton Meester.