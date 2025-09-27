The golf world is in mourning following the tragic death of Makena White, the partner of PGA golfer Jake Knapp, at the age of 28. The sad news was shared by a friend in a post to her Instagram account on Friday, September 26. While tributes have poured in for the vibrant sales professional, the official cause of death has not been made public.

Makena White's Health Disclosures In Her Final Months

While the official Makena White cause of death remains unconfirmed, her social media posts in the months prior offered a candid glimpse into her health journey. On June 2, after sharing an image of golf scores, she posted a picture from her Apple Watch showing an elevated heart rate of 133 beats per minute, which she captioned: 'By dialled I mean tachycardic.'

In another photo dated May 23, she was seen wearing a Holter monitor, a portable device that records cardiac activity. She wrote, 'The irony of being at a cardiac surgery conference (for my job) while wearing a holter monitor for your own heart defect is pretty funny.'

The irony of being at a cardiac surgery conference (for my job) while wearing a holter monitor for your own heart defect is pretty funny. Great networking opener though! pic.twitter.com/unvPpEOWzm — Makena (@makenawhite) May 23, 2025

While another post mentioned she had three procedures planned, it was unclear if she was referring to her work schedule. On April 29, she also posted about waking from a '6h post anesthesia nap.' It is still uncertain if these health issues are connected to the Makena White's cause of death.

Holy shit. Just rose from 6h post anesthesia nap. I’m high as a kite and the Sens won 4-0. Need someone to confirm this is real — Makena (@makenawhite) April 30, 2025

Jake Knapp Shares 'Profound Grief' Over Heartbreaking Loss

As speculation continues regarding Makena White's cause of death, her partner, Jake Knapp, has shared his profound grief. In a statement issued via his manager on Saturday, September 27, he emphasised how difficult the loss is to process for everyone who knew 'Mak,' asking for 'privacy and respect' for her family and friends.

His words mark a heartbreaking end to their two-year relationship, which White had joyfully made public on Instagram in March 2024 with the witty caption, 'Does it still count as a hard launch if NBC saw it first?'

A Poignant Tribute To Honour Her Memory

In her memory, friends have suggested that donations be made to the Griffin Bell Endowment Fund or the Bruyère Brain Health & Memory Clinic. The choice of the Bruyère clinic holds a deeply personal significance; it is where White's late mother, Crystal, was treated after suffering two strokes in 2018 before being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. Crystal passed away in April 2022.

As friends and family focus on honouring Makena White's memory through poignant tributes, questions surrounding her sudden passing continue to circulate. While her recent social media posts regarding her health may offer some context, this information should be taken with a grain of salt. Ultimately, only an official statement can provide clarity, and until the Makena White cause of death is confirmed, any connection between her posts and her passing remains speculation.

