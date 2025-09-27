For American golfer Jake Knapp, the 2024 season was a whirlwind of career-defining highs that cemented his status as one of the PGA Tour's most promising new stars. Yet, this professional triumph has been tragically overshadowed by profound personal loss.

The recent and unexpected death of his girlfriend, Makena White, has left the 31-year-old athlete, along with friends and fans, grappling with heartbreak.

Jake Knapp's Net Worth and Career

Jake Knapp's journey in professional golf is a story of dedication and steady advancement. After turning professional in 2016, he faced early financial hurdles, earning a mere $15,000 in 2019. However, his commitment has since resulted in considerable success on the PGA Tour.

A pivotal moment came in 2022 with a victory at the CRMC Championship, which added $36,000 to his earnings and bolstered his confidence for the years to come. By 2024, his financial progression reached a new milestone when he accrued $3 million in a single season, with a significant $1.45 million coming from his victory at the Mexico Open.

Today, Knapp's cumulative PGA Tour earnings stand at $7,576,186, a figure augmented by sponsorship agreements with firms like PXG. The 2025 season has continued this upward trend, seeing him earn $3,012,401 from 23 events, making the cut in 17 and securing a tied third place at the 3M Open.

His performance at the Cognizant Classic, marked by a remarkable 59, has solidified his standing as an emerging talent. With eight Top 10 finishes and having made the cut in 36 of his 50 career tournaments, Knapp is steadily building a lasting legacy on the tour.

Jake Knapp's Early Life and Family Details

Born in Newport Beach, California, to Jennifer and Robert Knapp, young Jake was steeped in the sport from an early age. Raised alongside his elder brother, Ryan, a collegiate golfer himself, Knapp's formative years were spent honing his skills on a Palm Springs course under the watchful eye of his grandfather and local professional John Ortega.

His burgeoning talent was undeniable, underscored by his qualification for the 2015 U.S. Open as an amateur—a clear sign of the promise to come. Despite financial constraints, his path was forged through local tournaments, a testament to family support and his own ingenuity.

After balancing the rigours of a demanding academic schedule with his golf at UCLA, Knapp made the leap to the professional ranks in 2016. His entry was not without its trials; he navigated the initial challenges of the Canadian Tour Q-school, ultimately succeeding and setting him firmly on the trajectory that would lead to the PGA Tour.

Jake Knapp's Tragic Love Story with Makena White

Away from the pressures of the tour, Jake Knapp's life was anchored by his relationship with Makena White. The couple began dating in August 2023, with their relationship becoming public in February 2024 when she was by his side to celebrate his victory at the Mexico Open.

A vibrant 28-year-old from Ottawa, White was not only an unwavering presence at his tournaments but also a successful professional in her own right, holding degrees in communications and software engineering from McMaster University and having built a career in surgical sales.

The tragic news of White's passing was confirmed on Friday, September 26, in a statement posted to her personal Instagram account by a pal. The post read: 'Hi everyone - this is Makena's friend, writing with the heaviest heart to share that Makena passed away earlier this week. She is already so deeply missed by her Dad, her family, her friends, and of course by Nelly and Fergie.'

The friend continued: 'Makena was one of a kind. She had this rare way of making you feel special, and her huge heart was always overflowing with love. To be loved by Makena was a gift; one that came with endless laughter, so much joy, and a healthy sprinkling of chaos as we tried to keep up with her travel schedule.'

In a poignant statement to PEOPLE Magazine, Knapp expressed his grief: 'Makena was such a thoughtful person whose selflessness toward others is something I will always appreciate.'

He continued: 'We shared so many unforgettable memories together and now that she's no longer with us, it's a tough reality to comprehend. She had an incredible family, great friends, and her fun, outgoing energy will be missed by all of us. It's an understatement to say how hard all of this is to process for everyone who knew Mak, especially her family and friends, who deserve privacy and respect during this difficult time.'

Tributes from friends, relatives, and colleagues quickly followed, painting a picture of the profound impact White had on those who knew her.

CBS Sports Reporter Amanda Balionis wrote on Instagram: 'Getting to know Makena was one of my favorite parts of this last year. So much laughter, passion and she never met a stranger. I will miss her light... it touched so many.'

Another netizen stated: 'We are so devastated. Makena was not just a guest on the podcast but a good friend. We will miss her light and her incredible way she made everyone around her feel so loved.'

A third Instagram user commented: 'I will never forget the day I met this gorgeous, vivacious girl. The day her and my daughter became roommates and started what Mak called their 8 month sleepover. I adored her from that first moment of meeting. We are blessed to have shared in your light and love. You will be missed beyond measure.'

Golf reporter Dan Rapaport said: 'What a light she was.'

Six weeks before her shocking death, Makena White penned a message of affection to Knapp via Instagram. The post was the last one preceding the devastating announcement on Friday. The post indicated the positive state of their relationship and her anticipation of 'many more' years together.

White wrote on August 11: 'Year 2 of first fairway hugs & watching you live out your dreams. Second season in the books — forever grateful to be on this walk with you, here's to many many many more! I looooove you sweet boy, you make it so dang easy to be proud.'

As Jake Knapp continues his journey on the PGA Tour, the memory of Makena White will undoubtedly serve as both a poignant reminder of his profound loss and a testament to the vibrant life they shared. Her legacy, described by those who knew her as a 'light' that touched many, will remain an indelible part of his story both on and off the course.

