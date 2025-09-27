PGA Tour golfer Jake Knapp, one of the sport's fastest-rising names after winning the Mexico Open and recording a rare round of 59, has spoken publicly for the first time following the sudden death of his girlfriend, Canadian professional Makena White. She was 28.

Career Rise from Bouncer to PGA Winner

Knapp, 31, is known for his unconventional journey to the PGA Tour. Raised in Costa Mesa, California, he played collegiate golf at UCLA before turning professional in 2016. His early years were marked by financial struggle, with limited earnings and a side job as a nightclub bouncer to support his career.

His persistence was rewarded in 2022 with a breakthrough victory at the CRMC Championship. Two years later, Knapp secured his first PGA Tour title at the Mexico Open, earning $1.45 million and marking a turning point in his career. In February 2025, he added his name to PGA history by shooting a 59 at the Cognizant Classic — only the 15th sub-60 round ever recorded on tour.

Earnings and Endorsements

Knapp's professional success has translated into financial growth. According to Spotrac, his total PGA Tour earnings stand at $3.6 million, with more expected as his career progresses. Partnerships with major equipment brands such as PXG and Titleist have further solidified his profile.

From a struggling player balancing odd jobs to a recognised tour champion, Knapp's rapid rise has become one of golf's most notable stories of the past two years.

The Sudden Death of Makena White

While his career reached new heights, Knapp's personal life was struck by tragedy. His girlfriend, Makena White — a graduate of McMaster University in Ontario and a surgical equipment representative — died unexpectedly earlier this month.

The couple had been together for over two years and often shared their relationship openly. Just weeks before her passing, White posted a message to Knapp on Instagram celebrating his achievements: 'Year 2 of first fairway hugs & watching you live out your dreams... I looooove you sweet boy, you make it so dang easy to be proud.'

Condolences poured in from the golf community. CBS reporter Amanda Balionis described White's presence on tour as 'one of my favourite parts of this last year'.

Knapp's Statement

Knapp released a statement acknowledging the loss and paying tribute to White. 'Makena was such a thoughtful person whose selflessness toward others is something I will always appreciate,' he said. 'We shared so many unforgettable memories together and now that she's no longer with us, it's a tough reality to comprehend.'

He added: 'She had an incredible family, great friends, and her fun, outgoing energy will be missed by all of us. It's an understatement to say how hard all of this is to process for everyone who knew Mak, especially her family and friends, who deserve privacy and respect during this difficult time.'

Knapp, who continues to compete at the highest level of professional golf, now faces the challenge of balancing the demands of a rising career with the weight of personal grief.